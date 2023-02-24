SURFSIDE BEACH — While discussing their budget last fall, one thing the Surfside Beach City Council discussed was how to raise revenues for the city outside of taxes.
One of the frequent suggestions was raising the rates charged for parking passes, as well as seeking different ways to use that revenue when it is collected.
The first steps were made toward doing that during their Feb. 14 meeting when the council agreed to put forth a request to the Texas General Land Office for an increase in the price of their annual permits over the current $12.
“The biggest portion of the changes are going to be the fees and also having day passes. It’s got to go through the GLO and from the GLO it’s got to come back to us and then it’s got to go out to the State Registrar. It’s a long process,” Mayor Gregg Bisso said.
This adjustment to Surfside’s Beach and Dune plan was submitted by the Beach Advisory Committee to the city council, who then moved it forward.
“We have to do something because fuel’s going up, the cost of labor’s going up, the cost of equipment’s going up and we can’t operate with $12 for a vehicle for a year,” Bisso said.
If the GLO allows the increase, it would take effect at the time of that approval, meaning locals who want to get a pass for the lower price might want to act in the near future. Bisso did not provide an estimate for the future cost of the passes.
Additionally, the council is looking to reinstate a one-day pass that can be utilized by tourists or fishermen who are only looking to come in for a holiday and don’t need longer-term parking.
“I think they were looking at a fee of about $10 on the day passes,” Bisso said. “We had it a long time ago and it was disbanded or abandoned for some reason — I don’t know why — and the Beach Advisory Committee was looking at doing it again.”
Also discussed at the meeting was an agenda item pertaining to the coastal city’s beautification efforts, the Surfside Shores pavement project, which was approved under recommendation from City Engineer John Mercer.
The project will repave the sidewalks over the length of Pompano Lane off Highway 332. It is expected to take about 90 days for completion, Mercer said.
The lowest bidder for the project was South Houston Asphalt and Concrete. They received the contract at a cost of $168,873 which will be covered through grant funds.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
