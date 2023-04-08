SWEENY — Agatha Sanchez, of Sweeny’s Thanksgiving Feast fame, is at it again. This time she’s put together a grassroots political forum for her community.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at First Methodist Church and will provide residents with a chance to hear from representatives of the city, the school district and the hospital district, and then candidates for office will introduce themselves and take questions.
“It’s all about us. It’s about Sweeny,” Sanchez said. “When you start seeing that political bashing back and forth, you think, ‘Man, there must be a better way to handle this.’”
So, Sanchez started the political forum last year. She said 54 people attended that event, and she’s hoping her neighbors turn out for this one as well.
The candidates are people who filed to run in the May 6 elections. Contested races on the ballot include Port Freeport Commissioner Position 1; Sweeny ISD Position 1; and Sweeny mayor and City Council Position 4.
Sweeny voters also will vote on Proposition A, which will reduce the local sales and use tax currently received by the Sweeny Economic Development Corp. from one half of 1 percent to three-eighths of 1 percent, contingent upon the voters approving a city crime control and prevention district. The adoption of a sales and use tax of one-eighth of 1 percent would fund the new crime control and prevention district.
“People want to understand this thing between the EDC and the police,” Sanchez said.
This year, Sanchez is being helped with the forum by Nikki Woods and Leigh Ann Thornton. Lake Jackson City Councilwoman Rhonda Seth will be the moderator.
“A lot of people see the political signs, but what are they are trying to do? What is their plan for working with other people on the board or council?” Woods said. “The big issue right now is water.
“I have sat in on a few city council meetings, and they are working on it, but it’s going to take a lot of help. Let’s be transparent in everything that you do. Keep the people informed. We’re not going to always agree with each other, but let’s find common ground. One vote can turn everything around. Your vote does matter.”
Thornton is publicizing the event and taking questions that will be asked of the candidates.
“I’ve put it on the Sweeny Texas ‘A City With Pride’ Facebook page asking for questions to be private message to me from the public,” Thornton said.
She said people also are welcome to call her and submit questions that way.
“We’re just trying to provide a non-biased environment where questions can be asked of the candidates. It’s really important that people get involved. What happens in city government affects you the most,” Thornton said.
Organizers decided during a meeting Thursday night they would provide the questions to candidates in advance of the forum, she said. The Sweeny Community Forum will be at the First Methodist Church, 207 E. First St. For information, email Sanchez at agatha_a_sanchez@yahoo.com. To submit questions for candidates, call Thornton at 979-665-6610 or send her a message through Facebook.
