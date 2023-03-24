SWEENY — The town’s industrial park, a long-gestating project shepherded by the Sweeny Economic Development Corp., got a shot in the arm when City Council awarded a contract to extend Calvie Brown Road, as well as water and sewer lines.
The extensions will allow the companies that have signed agreements to locate in the park to develop their sites.
EDC Executive Director Michelle Medina presented council with three bids for moving forward. Two were for the full job; Rollcon, a company which does quick road installation, bid only on the road portion, which would have required an outside contractor to perform the civil engineering and utility work.
Council chose the proposal from Tindol Construction of Decatur over that of Southern Gulf Solutions of Brazoria after long deliberation and review of the bids. Tindol provided full insurance and conflict of interest forms with their information where Southern Gulf had not yet provided them after receiving the request the previous week.
With specs calling for the use of 8-inch concrete for paving the roads, Southern Gulf’s bid came in at just over $900,000 and Tindol’s at just shy of $942,000. Tindol included a separate bid of $1.425 million should council want to use the Rollcon process for the road, an idea floated by Councilman John Rambo, who had seen the installation performed as part of his work at Phillips 66.
By seeking turnkey contractors, the EDC and council could forgo traditional bidding requirements. A turnkey project calls for a single contractor to complete all stages of a project, from detail engineering through construction.
As Rollcon had not included the civil work in their bid, the EDC added the higher of the two other bids’ figures to their bid to come up with an estimate.
The EDC left the decision up to council members.
“The EDC chose not to have a recommendation,” Board President Nina Christie said.
“Smart move,” Mayor Jeff Farley responded, drawing chuckles from the audience.
Farley confirmed the utility lines will tie into the nearby lift station, and those lines extended past a building owned by Phillips.
Reasons for choosing to go with Tindol as opposed to Rollcon, which specializes in “roller compacted concrete” included the lack of civil engineering and the fact the site would have to be prepared in advance of their work at an expense of $30,000 per day if there were any delays in setting it up.
Council members acknowledged they would be doing that at the expense of timeliness, but both Southern Gulf and Tindol said they could have the project completed without about 180 days using standard concrete.
Project management will be done by the contractor.
“$60,000 of the overall cost is built in to each one of the bidders for construction management,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
Tindol representatives explained while they had not worked with Sweeny before, they had $250 million in bonding capabilities and all of the necessary equipment, staffing and software necessary to complete the project in the requested time frame.
After the project was approved, Christie indicated the EDC had about $400,000 cash on hand through saving for the project. They received permission from the council to seek options for the remainder of the financing with the next agenda item.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.