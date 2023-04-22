SWEENY — For the second year in a row, Sweeny resident Agatha Sanchez set up a candidate forum to help local residents suss out the best people for the job of running their school district and city government.
While some candidates showed up in person at the First Methodist Church Family Life Center, others provided answers to the pre-supplied questions to be read by the event moderator, Lake Jackson City Councilwoman Rhonda Seth.
Each candidate received three questions in advance with Seth allowing the candidates who had appeared in person to present first. Those were mayoral candidate Neal Bess, Jr., Kelly Fuller, who is running for Position 4 of the City Council and Sweeny ISD Position 1 candidate Denise Carreon.
Following their statements, Seth read submitted answers from the candidates who had conflicts that night, including Dusty Hopkins, also running for mayor, City Council incumbent John Rambo and Brittanie Hopkins, who is also vying for the empty school board seat.
SWEENY MAYOR
First up were the candidates to replace Mayor Jeff Farley, who opted not to run for reelection. They were asked to address the city’s long-term water and infrastructure issues.
Bess said he had received Texas Commission of Environmental Quality training so he could understand the system and what the water operators were doing.
“The main thing that I personally see that was wrong, and I mentioned this in the first meeting, because this is what I had to do at my business,” Bess said, “You’ve got to flush the lines. That’s the number one thing and another thing I mentioned up there at the meeting this afternoon — put filters on the line. I put a filter on my house before they turned my new water line in service and it was clear.”
Hopkins, in a statement read by Seth, said the issue was a top priority for him.
“Our water rate has increased for the last two years. We, as citizens, are paying for a quality product that we aren’t receiving,” Hopkins wrote.
The same questions were asked of Fuller and Rambo, including one about how to improve the city’s roads.
“There are some that you truly can lose a car tire in around the city,” Fuller said. “We’re now in this position where there’s so many, it’s going to take a little bit longer to get it back. It’s going to take some time and some budget and getting the right folks in the right seats to do so.”
Rambo said that the council had attempted to address the worst of the roads through their interlocal agreement with Brazoria County, but hit a snag due to cost.
“Myself and one other council member voted to move forward with the project, with talks of lessening the scope and cost of the project, while the majority decided to postpone the project indefinitely. I will not stop pushing for road repair,” Rambo said in his statement.
The school board candidates, Carreon and Hopkins, went last. When asked what the greatest challenge the district faces was, Carreon responded with, “Teachers.”
“In February, they were trying to hire principals and teachers for every campus. We need programs that will expand opportunities for those within the community,” Carreon said, praising the district’s recently announced program to help paraprofessional staffers get their teaching degrees in exchange for working for the district.
Hopkins agreed in her statement, saying retention was an issue.
“I will support the superintendent in any and all efforts to develop and implement an improvement plan that would give our teaching staff the goals, strategies and actions they need for success,” she said.
The event wound down with Councilman Tim Pettigrew reading an update prepared by City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi, entitled “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”
The report encompassed issues including the ongoing water problems, city improvements to the parks and sidewalks and the grant the city received to increase the size of water pipes that will allow fire hydrants to be installed in an underserved portion of the city.
“One of my favorite things to say is, ‘We get the government that we allow and we get the government that we deserve,’” Seth said. “And I think part of that is just citizens educating themselves on the candidates prior to the election. Educating themselves on the issues, so the fact that you guys took the time, tonight, to show up and educate yourselves on that — we need so, so much more of that.”
The event also addressed the Economic Development Corporation’s current projects. An explanation of the ballot question for a one-eighth of a cent in sales tax for each dollar collected in Sweeny to be applied to a new program to replace equipment for the local police department was also given.
Currently, the full half-cent per dollar allowed is applied to the EDC. An approval at the ballot box would reallocate a portion of those funds.
Police Chief Brad Caudle said it was a program he’d seen used during his time with law enforcement in Richwood.
“The CCPD — Crime Control and Prevention District — is something I’m familiar with from where I worked before,” he said. “It’s funds that are created through tax dollars. It is not a tax increase.”
Early voting begins Monday and continues through May 2 before Election Day, May 6. Sweeny residents can vote at the Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, or any other Brazoria County polling location.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.