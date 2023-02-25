SWEENY — Sweeny’s parks might look different soon as the city has major improvements headed their way.
The first is 24 fruit and nut bearing trees coming courtesy of Boy Scout Nicholas Hebert. The Sweeny freshman picked them up earlier this month to plant this spring, as approved by the City Council over the past winter.
Also being planted will be new playground equipment, which the city hopes to have put into two of their parks — Backyard and MLK — by the beginning of students’ summer vacation. After meeting with Tim Duckworth, a representative of GameTime Equipment and Cunningham Recreation, in their January meeting, things have been moving swiftly.
Duckworth helped the Parks and Recreation Board choose the new structures for the town’s youth, which were brought before the council on Tuesday.
Renderings of the new equipment are available to see on the city’s website as part of the agenda packet from the meeting.
“They did an excellent job selecting playground equipment and colors and, all said and done, we’re only about $2,500 over budget on this thing,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
That puts the project estimate at $177,500, just over the $175,000 which had been budgeted from American Recovery Act grant funds and budgeted money for the parks.
“We have another area where we can expend that’s already budgeted,” Koskiniemi said. “We do have another parks line item for equipment purchases and supplies. I feel comfortable we could take it from there.”
This is in addition to $5,000 donated by Phillips 66 to provide lighting for the parks. Caniel Massey of the Parks Board had already run trenches and conduit for the purpose of repairing lights in the Veterans Memorial portion of Backyard Park before they head to Chick Anderson Park.
The parks and equipment they contain are just one part of the city’s assets, which were also addressed at the meeting, as Sweeny continued to work on a comprehensive fixed asset schedule which will compile all of the city’s vehicles, equipment and other holdings into a master list.
Requested by Councilman John Rambo in preparation for the next budget, the schedule is intended to not just help the city know what it owns, but to make sure what they own is maintained or replaced properly by listing its condition.
Gathering all of the information will take time as even the small community has a number of buildings, lift stations, Public Works equipment and more which will need to be catalogued.
“Even roadways, the water system, sewer system, all of that. We do have an asset schedule, but a lot of those things, I’ve found, need to be reconciled with what is actually there on the books so when we got the asset schedule from the auditors, it’s pretty outdated,” Koskiniemi said.
She stressed that it was less of a formal depreciation schedule than it was a way to try to get a leg-up on preventative maintenance. There will also be a road condition survey which will be performed by having departments like police and public works scan roadways with specially provided cell phones as they work in order to develop a working record of what needs the most attention from road crews.
In other business, the Sweeny Economic Development Council has a vacancy and the council discussed the matter in closed session. They decided to extend the period for taking applications an additional 30 days before making a choice of who will fill the slot.
A renewal of a 20-year lease agreement between Sweeny and Union Pacific Railroad for the use of 41,670 square feet south of Chick Anderson Park was unanimously approved.
The council was also happy to welcome back Position 5 Councilman Tim Pettigrew who had missed January’s meeting due to losing a leg below the knee in a motorcycle accident. He made some jokes and showed that he was in good spirits after the incident.
