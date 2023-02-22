SWEENY
Football season is long over, but the halls of Sweeny schools were festive with the sound of drum cadences, cheers and dancing as the Sweeny Education Foundation passed out spring semester grant money Feb. 10.
“Surprising the teachers and staff with grant money is one of the best days of the year,” Education Foundation President Wendy Irwin said. “My heart is full after seeing the smiles and happy tears from the recipients and the students. The Education Foundation not only has an immediate impact, but we are also making strides to ensure we invest in something long after we are gone.”
The first stop was to hand off an oversized check for $2,000 at the high school to content specialist Sydney Baker, who asked for funds to promote depth and complexity.
She plans to use the money to buy the book and accessories that help students think more in-depth and ask higher-order questions about their current lessons.
“We’re training their brains to think about different ways to think about a topic,” Baker said. “This is one really easy way to differentiate. It’s good for all kids.”
The journalism department at the junior high received $2,000 for audiovisual and podcasting equipment at the request of teacher Delia Smith.
“I applied for AV and podcast equipment with my intention to give them basic knowledge to use the equipment,” she said. “The high school has a very intensive a/v program. My intention is to support that high school a/v program.”
The elementary school took home the biggest grant prizes. Rachelle Federwisch, who teaches third grade, was part of the application to start a community garden. The project received $3,000 and lots of ideas during her grant presentation.
“Board members suggested The Fountains could come over and assist in caring for the garden,” she said. “I’ve been at Sweeny four years now. It’s always been about community involvement. Since COVID, we haven’t had that.”
Third-grade teacher Shelby Correia added, “We’re hoping to help our young minds grow and experience hands-on learning with this garden, teach them something that could be very useful for them.”
The final — and biggest — grant for $10,000 was awarded to first grade.
“The grant that we came together and worked for is Osmo — using iPads that we use at school,” first-grade teacher Carrie Jackson said. “We need the base to play the games. I have one personally for my own two children. It is kind of a cool technology game that also uses augmented reality. When they want to answer a math problem, they have to move the tiles on the table. They need game pieces to play it. It comes with coding games and math games. I got together with kindergarten friends of mine. We took some students with us to explain what it was. We wanted them (the Education Foundation) to see the kids in action using it.
“This is something that the kids can do independently. It talks them through it, gives them hints,” she said. “They can use it during independent station times. They are so excited about it.”
