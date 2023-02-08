SWEENY
‘A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. … The man who never reads lives only one,” author George R.R. Martin said.
Six-year-old Sweeny Elementary student Elyse Henderson has already lived 125 and is well on her way to making it to her goal of 200 before she finishes her first-grade year at school.
Elyse is trying to beat her dad Matthew Henderson’s first-grade record of the same number. The challenge started when Matthew Henderson found his old medals in a box in his mom’s garage, he said.
“I was over at my mom’s house a couple of years ago, and she had all these boxes in the garage, and I was like, ‘What’s in all these boxes?” Henderson said. “She kept everything.”
He put on all the medals he’d earned, took the box home and stored it away again until last October, he said.
Henderson’s first-grade teacher, Susan Irwin, who taught for 29 years before retiring, started a Bookworm reading program and challenged her students to read as many books as possible within the school year. She awarded them with hand-made medals made out of construction paper, yarn and lots of glitter.
For every 25 books read, students would receive a medal. Henderson read 200.
“I cut out a really cute little bookworm and we had a chalkboard that had a bulletin board strip under that,” Irwin said. “I lined them up by their number in their room, and every time they brought a book back, they’d get to pick out a colored dot.”
It allowed the kids to visually see where they were in their reading goals, and the really competitive kids enjoyed seeing their bookworms filled up with dots, she said.
Henderson was one of the competitive kids, he says, and he has passed that on to his daughter Elyse.
In October, when the box with the medals came off the shelf again, Henderson asked Elyse how many books she had read so far this school year. She was at only six or seven then.
“I told her, ‘My first little medal here says I’d read 25 by September, so you’re kind of behind. You should probably try to beat this,’” Henderson said.
Elyse’s first thought when her father told her about his medals is that she should beat him, she said.
From there, the competition was on. When Elyse made it to her first 25 books, her dad presented her with the same achievement medal he received for reaching 25 books from Irwin’s class, dated Sept. 17, 1998.
“I want to get more medals,” Elyse said.
When she reaches 200 books, Elyse will get to celebrate with her friends and family at Hanson Riverside Park in West Columbia, she said.
Katie Woo and big kid books are Elyse’s favorite to read, she said.
“I think it was one of those things where I wanted to be better than everybody else,” Henderson said describing the generational competitiveness in his family that actually motivated him to read more than anyone else in his class.
Henderson recalls how great it was to just read books and not have to do adult things, which is something he wants his kids to experience, he said.
It’s an incredible feeling to know that she made such an impact on a child’s life that may continue for generations, Irwin said.
“It was just a way for me to get the kids immersed in reading and a little competition maybe. It was a lot of changing out the books every day, but I did it because I wanted to and I loved these kids,” Irwin said. “And for him to tell me this, I just couldn’t believe it. … Sometimes teachers think that what they do and the time they spend won’t matter. This matters.”
Sweeny Elementary is in the process of deciding which reading program they want to incorporate into the curriculum, but literacy development is a number one priority for the district, Superintendent Daniel Fuller said.
“Education’s that one profession that touches all professions,” Fuller said. “ The doctors, lawyers, you name it, engineers — they could not become what they are without being touched by an educator … the importance of literacy is forever going to be the basis of a solid foundation in learning.”
