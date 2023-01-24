SWEENY — Towns in Brazoria County are prepping their grant proposals for hazard mitigation projects before Friday’s deadline to submit them to Brazoria County commissioners.
Sweeny’s request will include money to update a water line to avoid a repeat of what happened on New Year’s Day, when a three-lot parcel of land caught fire and burned down a home.
To do that, city leaders propose changing a street’s piping to 6 inches in diameter and adding eight fire hydrants to a swath of nine platted blocks in western Sweeny.
The streets being eyed include West Sixth Street, from Magnolia Street to North Martin Luther King Street, West Fifth Street from Magnolia to Sycamore Street, West Fourth Street from Cedar Street to Sycamore; and West Third Street to Sycamore.
Cedar and all of North Martin Luther King Street would also be included, along with a portion of Sycamore Street between West Fourth and Fifth Streets.
The 6-inch pipe would triple the lines’ diameter from its current two, a situation that City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi says makes the area “underserved.”
While prices are currently fluctuating more than usual, she believes the request will come in around $2.5 million.
The project would benefit the surrounding countryside and vice versa, protecting homes as well and keeping one from alighting the other in the case of a blaze on a windy day, Koskiniemi said — a point that comes on the heels of one of the busiest fire seasons in recent memory.
“By having adequate fire protection in that area, we could feasibly be able to eliminate the risk to life and property as a result of wildfires,” she said. “It is in close proximity to a railroad, which sparks, and that railroad is surrounded by natural vegetation.”
Currently, the area in question is serviced by only two fire hydrants. The additions would bring that to an even 10. There are also small portions of the area that cannot be reached by the city’s longest 1,000 foot hoses when attached to the existing hydrants. Some of the places the hoses can get to can’t be reached in an efficient manner. For those on the edges and beyond, the increased capabilities could be the difference between saving a home and not.
Koskiniemi is continuing to research costs to determine how much of the area could be rehabbed. She also is seeking to ensure the grant application adheres to the lengthy requirements that have been passed down by the county from the General Land Office and Houston-Galveston Area Council.
In addition to the firefighting capabilities, Koskiniemi said replacing the pipe and looping the area into the city’s water system would improve water quality and help with everyday activities like flushing waste, a concern of many residents.
“There’s a number of great reasons this project makes a lot of sense,” Koskiniemi said.
Water has been a major concern of Sweeny in recent years as the mainline project the city approved over three years ago is finally coming closer to seeing the completion of three of its four phases.
