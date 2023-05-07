SWEENY — With Mayor Jeff Farley not running for reelection, Sweeny saw two business owners step forward as candidates — Neal Bess Jr. and Dusty Hopkins. After an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2019, Hopkins managed to take the seat this time around, the same day his wife, Brittanie Hopkins, won a seat on the Sweeny ISD board.
In the City Council races, newcomer and former City Manager Reese Cook won his seat unopposed for Position 2, while in Position 4, incumbent John Rambo won reelection in Position 4 against Kelly Fuller, the wife of Sweeny ISD's superintendent.
Rambo took the election handily with 250 votes to Fuller’s 133, marking about a 2-to-1 advantage.
The new mayor and returning councilman will continue to face a variety of serious issues, most pressing of which continues to be the problems with the city’s water system, both in the long-overdue water project to replace swaths of the piping and in the city water’s discoloration, resulting in many residents receiving dingy brown water thanks to the well’s strong manganese and iron content.
Meanwhile, the city’s ballot question regarding whether to carve out a portion of the sales tax currently funding the Economic Development Corporation for a Crime Control Prevention District passed easily, 283 to 101, garnering nearly 74 percent of the vote. This means one-eighth of the half-cent sales tax collected by the city will go towards the CCPD.
While the money can be spent on anything meant to prevent crime — with the City Council’s permission — the stated initial goal for the money is the replacement of equipment. T idea of increasing salaries to court new officers also has been bandied about.
Proponents stressed the ballot measure would not increase taxes but reallocate the way money already collected is distributed. Now the city will incorporate the new board.
“We will need to produce an additional budget dedicated to the CCPD as well as appoint our permanent board members,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
She and Sweeny Police Chief Brad Caudle brought the idea to the council after having seen it used in Richwood, where the pair had previously been employed. Caudle will be working with the board to decide on how to parse out the funds.
“I think it’s certainly a good strategic move to provide relief on the operating budget as well as provide necessary resources to police to fight crime,” Koskiniemi said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
