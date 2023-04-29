SWEENY — A long City Council agenda extended even further due to misunderstandings and outside issues.
Council discussed what has become a controversial issue, road construction at the Economic Development Corporation Industrial Park, during its April 24 meeting. Council tried to decipher if what they were told accurately reflected the contract terms to which they ultimately approved last month.
Council members were led to understand the difference between two bids — one from Southern Gulf Solutions and one from Tindol Construction — came down to about $30,000 to 40,000, Mayor Jeff Farley said.
“When this was presented, these were not the numbers that we got. There’s a pretty drastic difference,” Farley said.
EDC Executive Director Michelle Medina shook her head at the statement and argued the council had been given accurate information that could be found on the city website as part of the agenda packet. Council members wonder whether their queries were answered correctly, leading them to a questionable decision.
“I thought Tindol had bid it both ways — I thought they bid it Rollcon and concrete and then going concrete was where it dropped the cost down to the more comparable price, but they bid it both ways,” Councilman John Rambo said.
The EDC representatives repeatedly disagreed with the council, insisting they had not misrepresented the bid information and suggesting council members had confused the bids.
“I recall you guys feeling like there was $40,000 difference, not $500,000,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said, saying any mistakes made were likely a result of not having the EDC’s Project Consultant, Altamira Project Manager Colby Lowrie, at the meeting.
Regardless of how the numbers were presented, the difference in fact is much greater than council thought. Members believed Tindol had put in a bid of $1.4 million which included the use of Rollcon — a specialized paving technique that allows for the quick laying of a road. Without the Rollcon, they understood the cost would be about $929,000.
That lower figure was just for the civil engineering costs and not the paving, Lowrie said.
“What we asked for from Southern Gulf and Tindol Construction is to provide their turnkey project scope that would include all the civil, the utility lines, the drainage requirements for the detention and the actual concrete road,” Lowrie said. “We asked them to provide a line item for the cost of the concrete road so that we could compare the cost to Rollcon’s concrete.”
Lowrie, who had been out of town for the March meeting when the EDC gave the presentation, explained that when the pavement costs for the completed turnkey project were taken into account, the figure was closer to $1.2 million — a figure that had not been brought up in the previous meeting. The EDC figured the $1.4 million bid total with the inclusion of additional drainage requirements from the city.
The breakdown in communication likely resulted from confusion from the line items in the bids, Lowrie said. After speaking with Tindol between the meetings, overestimations on some costs may have been included, Lowrie said, but Tindol was unlikely to negotiate lower than the $1.2 million figure.
The Southern Gulf bid for the full cost had been lower than the Tindol civil cost at just over $900,000, but council approved Tindol, thinking the difference to be minimal. At least one member said he voted that way because Tindol had provided all of its documentation — including some from a last-minute request.
“I remember giving it to Tindol because all their paperwork was turned in and Southern Solutions was still missing a couple of documents,” Councilman Brian Brooks said.
The contract with Tindol has not been signed, but the council’s vote could result in legal action should the city not move forward, City Attorney Charlie Stevenson said. The city could try rejecting all the bids and asking for resubmittal, but decided to allow Lowrie to continue his discussions with Tindol to see if more adjustments could be made or if it would voluntarily pull its bid. If it was possible, Stevenson said, it would be legally cleaner.
The city needs to save the audio recording from the March meeting to preserve the numbers which had been discussed, Farley said.
“Certainly, the motion was made under a misunderstanding and the fellow from Tindol didn’t correct that,” Stevenson said.
In other business, council adopted guidelines consistent with being a Film Friendly city through the governor’s. This will allow Sweeny to enter information about the city to attract filmed productions, with Koskiniemi saying it costs the city nothing and puts it in a position to possibly bring in revenue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.