SWEENY — City Council is moving ahead with recommendations it hopes will start to clear up issues surrounding the city’s dirty-looking water.
The city approved funds to repair two softeners installed in 1996, which far outlasted their projected life span of 15 to 20 years of use for the resin media, an ionized substance used to soften water by replacing minerals and metals with materials such as sodium. Those softeners are being bypassed for the time being as one method of addressing Sweeny’s water troubles.
A third softener purchased by the city had never been put into service because the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality rejected a required study to bring it online — something unknown to current city leadership.
“We never actually put that filter into service because TCEQ actually never granted us the permission, and that was not because of us but — this was back in 2018 — there was a copper and lead study which was to be performed by the city and that was not submitted,” Water Equipment and Treatment Services owner Keyur Gorji said.
The installation of a softener for Sweeny in 2016 was the first job handled by the company after he purchased it, Gorji said.
Sweeny Public Works Director Ross Aguirre found out there had been an issue with the initial paperwork.
“They turned it down for some reason, I don’t know why, but now we have to submit another corrosion control study, and once we get that in, they’ll OK us to use the third softener,” he said.
Because it was never connected, the third softener and its media remains intact. However, the need for state approval to put it into service makes it another item that must be addressed with TCEQ. The state agency’s blessing also is needed to implement the biggest part of the city’s long-term solution strategy — the reintroduction of polyphosphate materials into the system to deal with the manganese directly.
Experts contacted by the city — including former Brazoria Public Works Director David Jordan and Michael Gonzales of the Texas Water Utility Association — found the city’s water softeners, which had been doing double duty clearing up the hard water and helping eliminate manganese and iron, were not working properly.
A malfunction in the softening process, which involves back-flowing water into the softeners on about a regular 10- to 12-hour schedule if it is done properly, caused the flow to come in at too high of pressure, the experts said. That caused much of the material inside to completely exit the softeners and either overflow onto the ground or end up in the city’s ground storage tank.
Circumventing the softeners is temporarily offering a respite from the dingy red-brown water that has plagued residents for months. This is because it is not giving the metallic elements in the water a chance to oxidize, officials said.
“That’s going to cure a lot of your issues, but you’ve still got a manganese issue that’s eventually going to have to be taken care of,” Gonzales said. “What’s coming out of the ground looks fine with just the naked eye. You have to run samples to see what’s really wrong with it. But what’s coming out of your tank was visibly colored, you can see. So — process of elimination — shut a couple of valves to bypass it and it made a difference.”
For the two older softeners, a deep clean of the tank and machinery, the cleaning or replacement of filters and the replacement of the media are needed for a full refurbishment. Because the third softener did not turn out to need the same treatment, the quote given by Water Equipment and Treatment Services dropped from more than $140,000 to about $93,000.
Proceeds from investments the city made last year at the urging of City Manager Lyndsay Koskiniemi could cover the cost. A budget amendment will be needed to move the money, which council expects to adopt when it meets April 25.
“I would just use what’s in the investment pools. We should have access to it very quickly, so I would concentrate right there,” Koskiniemi said.
Because projects costing more than $50,000 typically require going out to bids, Councilman Brian Brooks’ motion included an exemption since it is an emergency expenditure. Council tabled a proposal to replace the control system, which would move the system further into automation and help avoid a recurrence of the issues. That work is estimated to cost another $68,000.
While using the softeners for the dual purposes will work, Gorji recommended the city put some kind of filter into the water system to help with the manganese. The additions would be helpful, the city conceded, but Brooks recalled a previous consideration of them to be quoted at more than $1 million.
The city is currently working with WETS to put together a timeline for the repairs. As one part of a multi-layered problem, it is not expected by officials to fully fix Sweeny’s water issues, but they remain convinced the situation will be markedly improved following the repairs.
“I personally think you need to go ahead and spend the money to get these filters back up and running to the level that they need to be,” Jordan said. “Whether you spend the money to do any type of work on the controls right now or not — that needs to be looked at in your capital projects where you budget money for them.”
Koskiniemi will begin a capital improvement plan for next year’s budget, she told council. The city does not currently have one, but it would create a roadmap for the city of expenditures needed on larger, long-term maintenance and development projects.
“Every city has a different issue. Every city has a different type of water, depending on where you’re getting it from and the depths of the well water. Y’all are seeing the worst-case scenario right now,” Jordan said.
While the water has continually been under treatment and tested as safe for residents to ingest, complaints have mounted over ruined clothing, appliances and home fixtures which have gone along with the discoloration
