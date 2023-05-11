SWEENY — For some time, the Sweeny school district has been looking to fill all its administration and teaching vacancies.
On Tuesday, its Board of Trustees took steps to take care of two of them.
After an executive session to discuss candidates, the board reconvened and Superintendent Daniel Fuller made recommendations to the board for hiring Eric Brown as the principal for Sweeny Junior High School and Jenelle Tarr as the assistant high school principal.
Brown is the former campus principal of a K-8 remote learning academy in Pasadena. The 40-year-old also is the former president of the Texas Alternative Certification Association and vice president of the Allied Health Professions Society from the University of Houston. Brown previously ran for the city council of Angleton in 2022.
Tarr will be coming from La Porte ISD, and Sweeny High School Principal Tyler Rowlett says that she is experienced in “504s” — Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability — as well as testing and special education matters.
“She has several years’ experience underneath her belt,” Rowlett said. “She’s just an all-around well-rounded applicant. She’s someone I’m excited to pair alongside Mr. Shawn Ruby, the current assistant principal. I feel like they’re going to make a dynamic team, putting both of their strengths together.”
A third position for an assistant elementary principal was listed on the agenda, but not pursued during the meeting. Rowlett said the high school is still looking to fill science, math and English positions for the next school year.
It was a bittersweet meeting for some board members as it was the final one for long-time fixture Connie McAda who chose not run for reelection this spring. The board presented McAda with a crystal apple as a token of their appreciation for her service with the district.
McAda’s replacement for Position 1, Brittanie Hopkins, attended the meeting with her husband, mayor-elect Dusty Hopkins. She is scheduled to be sworn in after the results of Saturday’s elections are canvased during a special meeting later this month.
Hopkins won the seat with 417 votes, or a little less than 58 percent, over longtime district employee Denise Carreon, who earned 306 votes.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
