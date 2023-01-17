SWEENY — Teachers for Sweeny ISD might get a bit more flexibility in their time off.
While the district is still providing five discretionary personal leave days to teachers per year, the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees voted on a change that will allow for their use in ways that have been blocked in the past.
Until now, the district allowed for five of the days to be used every year, with a limit of three being used in a single semester. Any unused days were banked for the future, but could not be used, because of the five-day per-year limit. They also were not paid out when a teacher left employment. These discretionary days are defined by the district as outside of preexisting categories such as sick days or bereavement and are subject to the approval of an employee’s supervisor.
Chief Human Resources Officer Charolet Black brought the proposal before the board, which was slow to warm up to the idea at first, but found themselves agreeing after a question and answer period where they found there would still be guard rails in place.
“In deciding whether to approve or deny a request, the supervisor won’t consider the reasons for the leave— this is all discretionary— however, they can consider the duration of the absence and how that might impact the educational program at the campus or with the district operations,” she said.
The suggestions brought before the board would allow for employees to use these “banked” days, allowing for what the district hopes will be seen as a way for employees to not feel like they must “use or lose” these discretionary days.
“The staff has had frustration with this limitation, as well as it is another area for our administrators to be able to monitor and manage these leave requests as well as employee absenteeism as a result of these limitations,” Black said.
She explained that in some cases, employees are finding themselves having to possibly use sick days at the last minute rather than schedule discretionary leave ahead of time, which can put the district in a bind.
The changes will let employees use up to 10 days per school year, but because the district only issues five annually, any additional days would have to have been banked in a previous year of employment.
Aside from the requirement of needing supervisor approval, an additional restriction was implemented that would limit the use of the time off to five consecutive days. This was part of the recommendations put forth by Black.
“It has some constraints, but still allows you to get into the days you have banked,” Black said.
Black also presented the board with two options for the 2023-24 academic year calendar. While much discussion was had about the possibility of a four-day school week, a trend gaining popularity among schools, especially in rural settings, the board felt there was far too many questions unanswered to take the option seriously at this time.
The four-day week could possibly help attract and keep teachers as a strategy, Black said, but also said both the four and five day options had advantages and drawbacks.
The board decided to go with the traditional five-day school week heading into the fall semester, with a request to Black to continue to research the idea. The board said that should they decide to float the option, they needed more information in order to speak to the community about it.
The district also officially hired Shawn Ruby as the assistant high school principal and received a clean report on their 2021-22 audit.
