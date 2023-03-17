SWEENY — The competition to find teachers has some school districts looking outside the box to find full staffing. Sweeny, which has done a lot of shifting this year to try to fill gaps in faculty and administration, is now doing so as well.
Their new program, Sweeny Teach, is designed to work in conjunction with the alternative certification program Teachworthy and Indiana Wesleyan University to find new educators one of three ways — recruiting them while they are students in Sweeny ISD, bringing paraprofessionals up to a degree or getting people with degrees teaching certificates.
It’s similar to a plan Brazosport ISD has, but Sweeny has tried to mold it to its own needs, including choosing to partner with a university which will accept previously earned credits, regardless of their age.
“We have a planned approach to meet them where they are and allow us to be able to grow our own in terms of getting people certified in education and be a teacher,” Superintendent Daniel Fuller said.
After the school board approved the program March 7, the district had an informational meeting in order to let interested parties know what would be required to take part.
“What I think that we’ve done is take the best, different opportunities to put into a comprehensive program that we are offering in Sweeny Teach,” Chief Human Resources Officer Charolet Black said. “We know that right now with the teacher shortage, it’s so critical that we find people right now, today, to be in those classrooms working with our students, but we also want to ensure we have a long-term plan that helps to ensure we’ve got a pipeline of people that are moving into our positions for the long term.”
Black, as the district employee who had provided much of the information to the board, gave the presentation to explain the program and its different options.
The program is divided into multiple levels, dependent upon where the prospective teacher is in regard to their education. Students are listed under the Bulldog Future Teacher Academy and split into either K-8 education or High School. High schoolers involved in the program can receive secondary courses for credit, certification and support in earning an associate’s degree.
“These are our kiddos in school that we are paying attention to and knowing, ‘Woo! That individual’s going to make a great future teacher’ and we’re going to nurture and support them,” Black said.
For staff who do not have a degree, but are interested in moving on to a district teaching position, Sweeny ISD will provide an accelerated pathway with the Bulldog Future Teacher University, divided between those with fewer than 50 college hours and those with more. Those who are more advanced can expect to get their degree and certification within about a year to a year and a half. Those who are starting at a lower level can take about three years.
All of the program’s enrollees are partnered with teachers to develop skills and behaviors the district looks for. Both come at no cost to the future teacher, though they are required to work for the district for a set amount of time. In addition to referrals from current faculty, they also require the para to have worked for the Sweeny school district for at least a year or a substitute teacher to have at least 187 days of experience.
“We want to provide an opportunity for our Sweeny Bulldogs, if that is something you desire and want to pursue, that we are going to partner with the outside entities and partner with you to help to make that happen,” Black said.
Lastly, the Bulldog Teacher Institute is the one program level which does not cover all of the involved costs, as the prospective faculty member must cover $3,000 in program costs for a Teachworthy program internship. This fee is taken in bite-size chunks from the first-year teachers’ salary that someone can earn in the program as an intern, intended for those with a complete degree and a minimum 2.5 GPA. Other requirements include having a minimum 12 credit hours in the content area they would be teaching.
The costs associated with the program are nothing to sneeze at — expenses for a Future Teacher University student are estimated at over $50,000. However, that is also about the cost associated with a first-year teaching salary. The vacancies the school is experiencing could eat up some of those costs as well.
“Ultimately, the way we’re doing the no-cost concept is, if we have a vacancy, we’re taking the money that would have been spent on a certified teacher,” Fuller said. “Essentially, our typical paraprofessionals make in the $20,000 range. What this program will do is get them to $30,000 for the three years that they’re working through this program, ultimately coming out of this program as a certified teacher. They ultimately could enter the step-scale at approximately step two, nearing $60,000 a year, at no cost to the employee, because we’re reinvesting the funds that would have been paid for that position.”
Up to 30 credit hours will be applicable to those “fellows,” as the district is calling them, through their service in the classroom, which will be partnered with online learning. Other degrees can be added at what is currently $234 per credit hour and are available to any district employee or their family.
To enter the program, a candidate does have to be matched with a vacancy in the district. The deadline for the apprentice program is April 6, with the first selection expected to be made by April 21 for a May start on coursework.
