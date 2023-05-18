SWEENY — Dusty Hopkins’ first act as the incoming mayor of Sweeny was to table all further business until the next meeting.
That was the scene at City Hall as the council worked to create a quorum Tuesday evening in order to at least canvas the results of the May 6 election and swear in the winning candidates. Outgoing Councilman Bill Hayes and the recently reelected John Rambo were present, but council needed one more member outside of the presiding outgoing mayor, Jeff Farley, to open the meeting.
With Tim Pettigrew — still recovering from a motorcycle accident that resulted in the loss of a leg — unable to attend and Brian Brooks just getting off a plane at a Houston airport, the council was down by two members already. Luckily, Mark Morgan Jr. managed to take a short break from a shift at Phillips 66 to come to the meeting and provide the third member the council needed.
As Morgan hurried through the door, a smattering of spontaneous applause broke out among the attendees. After taking care of the invocation and consent agenda, plaques and certificates of appreciation were given to Hayes and Farley for their service to the community by both the city of Sweeny and the office of Congressman Randy Weber.
Rambo, Hopkins and former city manager-turned-Councilman Reese Cook simultaneously took the oath of office from City Attorney Charlie Stevenson and tabled the remaining agenda so Morgan could return to his job. The newly elected officials straggled behind to take photos in the council chambers with family.
The canvasing of the election also included the simultaneously held special election, which changes the distribution of sales tax in the city and creates a Crime Control Prevention District to use the one-eighth of a cent from each dollar collected for the purpose of assisting law enforcement.
The agenda will likely be addressed in a special meeting May 23, City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
While not as extensive as April’s, the council was — and will be — set to address the Sweeny Economic Development Corp.’s industrial road project, which was approved in March but faced renewed scrutiny over cost confusion.
Likely to attract attention is also discussion surrounding the Bennet Outlar Park Complex. The city set this month as a possible date to stop paying for the baseball fields’ utility costs due to unresolved conflict between Sweeny Little League, which owns them, and the Sweeny Girls Softball Association, which used them until recently.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
