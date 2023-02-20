SWEENY — Cook-off teams filled “The City with Pride” and delicious smells from gumbo and crawfish pots as residents and visitors celebrated Mardi Gras and raised money for the Sweeny Beautification Committee.
The daylong event Saturday in Backyard Park allowed the competitors to show off their skills in the kitchen while also feeding attendees. Zydeco music, a style that originated in southwest Louisiana among French Creole speakers, set the festive ambiance as people took part in activities including an early morning 5K, bingo and shopping among vendors.
“We are in the process of building this organization up and we’re about to go nonprofit … to branch out on our own and focus on city cleanup, community clean up and events like this to bring the community together,” Sweeny Beautification Committee Vice President Ashley Rambo said.
The Mardi Gras, in its second year, generated money through entry fees and vendor rental booths to support that mission.
“Everything that we make we put back into what we’re about to do again, donations and everything," Rambo said. "We’ll put everything into the next event in Sweeny. My thing is, I really like to give away things, too. We’re able to give stuff to people that may not be able to afford it and also make it light and fun.”
In a common cook-off practice, once the judges had their portions, participants gave away samples of their food to anyone who came up to get a taste of the Texas/Cajun-style rivalry.
“Look around, look at everybody smiling, enjoying themselves and each other's company," Sweeny Beautification President Abby Kluttz said. "When you’re from a small town and everybody else is from the same small town and if you just watch them, they’re like, ‘Oh! There’s my cousin! I haven’t seen them in a few months,' and they’re loving on each other and hugging on each other. It’s fun to bring people together.”
Sweeny’s own C Chum’s Seafood restaurant was in the race for the crawfish category, and according to Amber Stine, an employee of the seafood joint, they saw the event as ma way to get their name out there.
“They took over the business from someone else; they’ve had it for a few years," Stine said. "Basically today, they’re just trying to get the crawfish out there. They just want people to taste it because we just started serving it Thursday. We were waiting for a little bit, but now we’ll have it every day.”
C Chum’s almost sold out of everything it had Thursday because so many people were anticipating its crawfish, Stine said.
“Right now, I don’t care if I lose or win — I don’t care," C Chum's owner PK Kim said. "What I care about is that I’m giving back to the community. The community has done a lot for my business. Phillips and Chevron, they’re big supporters for us. … Now I was like, you know what? There’s no crawfish around here. I want to do it, I want to explode, I want to make it big.”
The cook-off competition can be considered friends as most participants were as focused on spending time in an enjoyable atmosphere with the community, friends and family as they were on leaving with a trophy.
“I’m from here, Sweeny, but I moved to Louisiana 13 years ago and I’ve been there. I learned from my wife and mother-in-law, they taught me how to make the Gumbo since I’ve been over there," gumbo winner Jonathan escobar said. "I just come to visit whenever I can. I wasn't expecting it honesty.”
Escobar’s brother told him about Sweeny’s Mardi Gras event last year, and when he looked into it, he was ready to sign up. He came to Texas specifically for the event.
“A lot of people have said it was good, but when you’re trying something on the spot like that, they’re not going to tell you otherwise," Escobar said. "It’s been pretty cool, though, just being able to be here and do this. I hope I can come back next year.”
T’s Bee’s Raw Honey from West Columbia had a booth to sell its products. What started more as a hobby became a business because they have a productive workforce — the bees.
"We started harvesting and all of the sudden we get 75 to 100 pounds of honey in a June harvest, and I got all this honey so I started bottling it,” T's B's owner Richard Talasek said.
Talasek, who said the sales also help im recoup his equipment costs, was sure to explain the purity of his honey, which is 100 percent pure. They do not pasteurize their product, he said.
“I don’t sell mine in stores. If the community somewhere is having a farmers market, we’ve been around enough that they know about us," Talasek said. "There are a lot of people that want local honey for their allergies, a lot of people take it for their allergies and they claim it does help. They want honey that was developed by the bees in the community where they live so they’re getting the same pollen that is blowing in the air that we breathe.”
After all the crawfish that was served, peeled and eaten, a group of coworkers from Bay City went home champions that day for their preparation of the freshwater crayfish.
“The process was that we got together at work and we decided we were going to do a crawfish boil," Roel Garcia said. "We did it last year and this year went good for us. We weren’t even going to enter it ’til last minute.”
Their surprise win resulted from the marriage of his method and that of another team member, Garcia said.
“I’ve been cooking crawfish and he has been cooking crawfish and we combined our ingredients together, and I think that’s why it worked," he said. "When I cook at home, they like my crawfish and I’ve never done it as a competition.”
