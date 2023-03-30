SWEENY — Concerns about the discoloration of the water in some areas of the city spilled into the last Sweeny City Council meeting as residents with complaints aired their grievances to local officials.
Earlier in the month, the city released information regarding the issue and had a special meeting March 9, during which residents could ask questions of the city engineer and other staff.
A build-up of manganese and iron caused the reddish-brown tint to the water, officials said, stressing it did not represent a health risk. The results of the water testing were posted to the city’s website for the public to review.
“The city takes monthly samples to test for E. coli and coliform bacteria and takes and tests for lead and copper in the water system twice annually,” a statement issued by the city read.
While there were certainly questions regarding a full work-up of the testing done on the water supply, other complaints were more immediately practical in nature. Among them were concerns such as the tinted water’s effect on clothing and an inability to purchase an expensive water treatment system to counteract the effect, leading to ruined personal items.
When asked if refunds or credits could be issued by city to offset additional expenses created by the problem, Councilman John Rambo said the council would discuss it. Changing the water rates would be a very time-consuming process, however, and necessitate a changing of the budget.
The city is flushing the system, which should help homes along the larger pipes using new valves, representatives of the department said. It will be less effective in some neighborhoods where the water pipes are smaller, especially those built before 1990. The city hopes to replace the smaller pipes through a grant awarded to the city, but that won’t happen until 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.
Public works officials said the problem won’t go away until they get permission from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to move forward with treatment using polyphosphate — a treatment plan the city had used in the past until, they say, TCEQ made a decision to curb the use of the substance on a whim.
“The reason they gave for us to not be able to use them was not a scientific one. When I read the letter when I returned to work here at the city and I saw that, I was just blown away,” said Mark Niemeyer, who was a water operator for the city when it previously tackled the problem. “‘We frown on using polyphosphate.’ That was their reasoning. There was no scientific back-up.”
While TCEQ’s feelings on the matter are binding under their bureaucratic powers, regardless of the reasoning, officials said the data which was cited had been misleadingly applied. TCEQ cited test results showing low levels of magnesium in the city’s water as justification to halt the practice, even though the practice, itself, was what was keeping those levels low.
“What had happened was the previous analysis that had been taken in 2020 showed that we didn’t have an issue with it because it was after it was dealt with by our softeners, which the softeners helps pull out that iron and manganese,” said Kevin Eskridge, a licensed water operator for Sweeny. “So they saw that and said we didn’t need it, but over time the water chemistry changes.”
Public Works hopes it will be able to get TCEQ to reverse its decision by presenting them with the new information that shows the issue has returned, but it will take time for that treatment to affect the water again, estimating about a two month period before the sequestration is complete.
“With these new results we have, I’m personally getting in contact with TCEQ — the office in Austin,” Eskridge said. “I’m going to basically be finding them and giving them all the results from the TCEQ inspection last week and these results and essentially get them to allow us to use the polyphosphate again to sequester that manganese and any extra iron, so hopefully the coloration goes away fairly soon.”
In other business, the city cleared a bunch of potential future agenda items by approving five years’ worth of parade requests from the Sweeny Beautification Committee for Main Street, which is comprised of a stretch of FM 524. In conjunction with this, they also voted to request right-of-way closures from the Texas Department of Transportation for those dates.
Lastly, Councilman Brian Brooks floated the idea of the city dropping its policy of paying for utilities and services for the Bennet Outlar Park Complex in the wake of the local softball team no longer being able to use the fields. Discussions about the frayed relationship between the city’s Little League and softball teams was curtailed because of open litigation, but Brooks said if the fields were not open to everyone, he didn’t believe the city should cover those expenses.
Council took no action but will revisit the situation if a compromise is not reached between the two organizations.
