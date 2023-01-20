SWEENY — Playgrounds aren’t just fun and games for the Sweeny City Council.
The city heard proposals during Tuesday’s meeting for two new turnkey playground equipment structures to be located in Sweeny parks.
The turnkey element came from the way the city is looking to obtain the equipment through pre-vetted vendors rather than the typical bidding process due to the timeframe involved.
With a wide variety of options at play, the council discussed what the two vendors who responded to the city’s requests for information put before them in regards to amenities and price.
“The guidance I’ve given the vendors is we want two comparable structures — feature play amenities in both parks, MLK and Backyard parks — shade, if shade can be incorporated,” City Manager Lindsey Koskiniemi said.
She also recommends using engineered wood fiber-based equipment in order to allow for a larger structure option for the money, she said.
The city’s budget for the project is $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act and $25,000 from the Parks Department, Koskiniemi said.
Tim Duckworth of Conroe represented GameTime Equipment and Cunningham Recreation, making a personal appearance before the council. He presented several options, starting with smaller, less expensive melanges of slides, swings and monkey bars and going from there.
Duckworth stressed the company’s safety record and high level of liability insurance which they carry because of that. He recommended the city use wood fiber as a ground material for the reasons of cost at about $48 per yard and durability since it can be added to over time, but did inform the council about rubber surfacing as well.
Mayor Jeff Farley asked Duckworth about the cost of replacing the fiber material and how long it would take to reach the doubled cost of the other surfacing.
“You’re not going to change it out, you’re actually going to do what’s considered a top-off,” Duckworth said. “You’re just going to add to it every single year.”
The second vendor was the PlayCraft Group. The renderings that were presented featured a large amount of shade for Backyard Park. This could not be done at MLK park because of the presence of a large oak tree. Its quote did not include the price of sidewalk installation.
The discussion regarding the costs did dip into the question of sidewalks in the park, with the city looking at using different grants and the pre-existing budgeting for them as ways to cut costs for the projects.
Koskiniemi is aggressively pursuing Texas Department of Transportation grants specifically for projects like installing the sidewalks, which could — with 20 percent matching funds from the city — cover the costs involved, she said. She also recommended limiting any spending from the sidewalk fund to $25,000 or less as there was a need to retain the rest for preplanned projects.
The council decided to go with GameTime, due to Duckworth’s personal appearance and his expressed willingness to work with the council on price points. He likely could not go as low as the other vendor, but the equipment he sold would typically last longer for the city due to the materials used, he said.
The council asked Duckworth to create a plan with the city’s Parks Board that they could vote on next month in order to keep to the town’s proposed schedule of installation for the summer season.
Duckworth gave a 12-week manufacturing estimate and two weeks for shipping from its plant in Alabama. He seconded the tight schedule.
“We can’t wait until April and we’re picking colors, if you choose us,” he said.
The city will demolish the existing playground equipment itself.
In other business, the council approved requests from the Sweeny Beautification group to host a Mardi Gras event Feb. 18 and serve alcohol in a cordoned off location. The event — which is planned to include a gumbo and crawfish cookoff — will be at Backyard Park, weather permitting. Chick Anderson Park will serve as an alternate site.
The city also voted to provide an additional sewer tap to service an accessory structure at the city’s expense, noting they had given the property owner faulty information and felt the city needed to honor prior commitments that it would cover that cost.
Council also decided to move forward with preparing a mitigation grant application through Brazoria County to provide about 5,000 linear feet of 6-inch waterline pipe and eight more fire hydrants in an area of the city that needs to update these capabilities. The city will need to finalize its request by Jan. 27.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.