LAKE JACKSON — Enjoy a taste of a bit of a different style of music at “Fiesta de la Música” presented by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra.
For their fourth concert of the season, the orchestra has put together music packed full of fun and excitement, pulling from an unexpected inspiration.
“It’s going to be a really fun concert, a lot of adrenaline, a lot of exciting dance styles,” Symphony conductor Brian Casey said. “We decided to take some music from some different countries such as Mexico and Cuba and Spain and Puerto Rico and just kind of weave together a concert with some exciting pieces.”
The reason for the switch-up is the orchestra decided it was a good time to introduce a different energy into the season with music not usually seen on The Clarion stage.
“Some of this music is not played very often, and a lot of it isn’t really classical music, and it’s not really pop music. It’s kind of in its own style category, and so we decided it was time we put some of that on stage at The Clarion,” Casey said. “There’s a little more feeling of reckless abandon. There’s just a little more energy and aggressive attitude that comes with it.”
Among the music comes a unique piece, Danzon No. 2, featuring a solo done by Justin Garcia, the principal trumpet player. The piece is expected to bring its own kind of excitement and energy to the stage because of its unique feel.
“I think for several of the musicians that will be their favorite piece of the night,” Case said. “It starts very kind of down and smoky with the clarinet solo and then it just kind of builds momentum, and at the end, it’s just a rock concert. It’s just really fun.”
With this switch, the orchestra hopes to see its usual audience, but also bring in new people who haven’t particularly seen the orchestra perform.
“We’re hoping to get a diverse crowd, reach new audience members with this,” BSO President Paula Matzke said.”We always try to grow our audience to people outside of our immediate area. We want a younger audience. We want people who might enjoy this type of music more than classical music. This is a little bit less serious classical music, most of it.”
Along with just encouraging community members to enjoy the music, they are also hoping to see more students in the audience, helped along by their student initiative of inviting band students from area schools to the show.
“We hope it will inspire them to practice hard and continue their music education in high school and in college and in their life,” Matzke said. “We always have opportunities for students who play at a certain level to perform with us.”
“Fiesta de la Música” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Clarion, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. tickets are available at bcfas.org and are $16 for students, $22 for seniors and veterans, and $30 for adults.
“We just really want to have a fiesta out there and just just have fun,” Casey said.
