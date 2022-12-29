ANGLETON
Sports rates an entire section in the newspaper. But one component of sports you won’t often find among the box scores and trade news is esports, a competitive market worth more than a billion dollars globally.
As tournament prizes and viewership climb to new levels, and top players earn endorsement deals, schools have begun to incorporate them with their athletic programs. While Angleton High School still technically lists its eSports team as a club, its members have begun participating in more competitions and ended their fall season with multiple players cracking the regional playoffs.
Under the Cyber Cats moniker, Coach Tammie Myers — a graphic design and media teacher at the school — has seen newcomers come in and bolster the team’s stats.
It’s a long way from the days of playing “Oregon Trail” on a green and black-screened Apple II computer, she says.
Many of the Cyber Cats, like freshman Andy Pham, are in their first year with the team but have been playing video games recreationally for years. Luna estimated he’d been playing the retro-flavored favorite “Minecraft” for eight of its 11 years of existence, making it easy to slide into competitively.
“Cyber Cats has been around for, I think, four years. Esports has been around for about four years but had never really taken off to be competitive,” Myers said.
Now, she says, it is being taken more seriously. Part of the reason it’s able to make more of an impact is that esports has been gaining traction at the collegiate level, which means the Angleton program can be geared to help students transition to those programs. In our own backyard, Myers said Brazosport College is in the process of creating an esports team.
The game play is straightforward without any modifications, hot keys or macro programming, which allows complicated sequences to be turned into a single keystroke, but Myers said players are allowed to customize their controls.
Seven of the 22 Cyber Cats made the playoffs, beginning with competitive “Minecraft”. While the game is well-known for its building mechanics, the Angleton team specializes in the multi-player battle and survival aspects.
“Everyone here is doing the fighting aspect of it,” Pham said.
Pham qualified for the High School eSports League championship bracket and emerged as the 69th ranked player out of 238 participants in five rounds of play.
In mid-seed play, Krysten Hribek came in the back way, qualifying through the Redemption Road Bracket to rank fifth after five rounds.
Appropriately enough, in the third tier, three players qualified for playoff competition in the Bounceback Invitational Bracket. Alejandra Espinoza, Morpheus Rodriguez and Jeffrey Solis finished in fourth, seventh and eighth places, respectively.
Outside of “Minecraft,” the team had competitive players seeded for the game “Brawlhalla,” a free-to-play, bloodless, fighting game with combat resembling popular titles like “Super Smash Brothers” and Warner Bros. “Multiversus.” It boasts 80 million players worldwide.
Giovanni Sanchez ranked 23rd in Brawlhalla during the regular season to secure an automatic bid into the playoffs, where he was knocked out in a competitive first round. Jose Sanchez qualified for the Redemption Road Bracket, where he emerged from the first round undefeated but fell out in the second round of play.
The school also participates in chess and the racing game “Rocket League.” Myers says she is working with other programs and leagues to see about adding more official events, such as “League of Legends,” a popular online multiplayer battle game. District approval is required to add an event, which is partly why some popular games at the collegiate level, like “Call of Duty,” have been slow to be pursued due to the levels of violence involved.
In the meantime, some of the Cyber Cats participate in amateur competitions outside of school.
“I’m trying to get them to expand their horizons a little bit more outside of the school walls, so Leeroy’s Esports in Lake Jackson had a ‘Smash Brothers’ tournament,” Myers said.
Leeroy’s hosts the competition every other Thursday and some of the Angleton players attended for the first time shortly before the end of the semester.
Myers said she hopes being part of the team will inspire some of the students to pursue career paths in the arts, audio-visual technology, communications and programming.
“I played a lot of games whenever I was younger and found a love for the visual aspects of it and ended up going to college for graphic design, illustration and 3D virtual reality,” Myers said. “It’s been quite the journey and gaming is a small piece of it, but it’s a big industry. There’s so much more to esports than just the game playing aspect of it.”
