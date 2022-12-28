SURFSIDE BEACH — It might seem natural once the holiday season is over to just drag the once-live tree to the curb to be hauled to a landfill.
Better for local beaches if the tree is donated to the annual effort that lets nature rebuild the sand dunes.
Surfside, the Brazoria County Parks Department and City of Lake Jackson are collecting decoration-free trees that will be staked along the coast Jan. 21. The branches from the conifers attract blowing sand allowing the dunes to form around them, providing crucial coastal protection.
“Over the next year, sand will blow and collect in the tree, and it builds mounds of sand, which rebuilds the dunes,” tourism specialist Michelle Booth said. “Every time we have a storm surge, every time we have a high tide or a storm in general, we lose dunes. We have erosion that happens, so this helps to build them back up naturally with natural items versus unnatural.”
Dunes are about more than building habitat for wildlife. They protect people, too, Brazoria County Parks Lead Interpreter Mike Mullenweg said.
“The dunes are the first line of defense for tropical storms and hurricanes for all the structures that lay behind the dunes, such as all the houses out on Follet’s Island and of course, the highway,” Mullenweg said. “The dunes are what protect those from storm surges, waves, tropical storms and so the bigger dunes you have, the more protection you have that comes in.”
The trees are placed at the base of the dunes end to end for miles down the beach to create dunes all along the island. It takes many, many trees to help the effort. Over the past few years, due to Christmas tree shortages, Surfside has seen fewer trees donated than usual, but they are hoping to see more put toward the effort this year.
“We will take as many as we can get,” Mullenweg said. “Usually, we get somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000. We could use three times that many. We have 14 miles of beach to try and protect so you know we could easily use 20,000 trees.”
Anyone with a real Christmas tree can donate it at the main entrance at Surfside Beach, county precinct offices and other locations. A full list is available at the county parks department’s Facebook page.
The deadline to donate is Jan. 16.
“People bring trees to the beach and also there’s cities that bring us truckloads of trees. It’s all deposited at the main entrance just past the parking lot, just past the light,” Booth said. “About a week before the event, or a few days before Dunes Day, volunteers, mostly residents in the city, we all get together and deposit them along the beach to prepare for the 21st.”
Lake Jackson helps its residents hosting a dropoff location in the parking lot of the recreation center, 91 Lake Road.
“It’s wonderful that they’re doing this,” Booth said. “Kroger has never done this before, but they’ll be collecting trees too for us to come get.”
On Dunes Day, volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Blue Water Highway, and begin the process of staking and tying down trees with biodegradable string to start the natural process of building the dunes.
“Volunteers come from all over Texas. We’ve had people from every walk of life in Texas,” Booth said. “They come and they help us stake the trees and tie the trees down because with those high surges and those high tides and the winds, the trees will just blow away.”
Anyone is welcome to come out and volunteer on Dunes Day. Supplies will be provided. Those who want to bring their own work gloves are welcome. No prior sign up necessary.
“The beach does not belong to Surfside; it belongs to everybody. So, knowing that, you want to protect your beach, you want to be able to come here in the summer and enjoy it and protecting it is important,” Booth said. “Everyone plays a part in that.”
