LAKE JACKSON — City Council voted to move forward with a partnership offer from TDECU, which will gift land to the city with the stipulation Lake Jackson expands Azalea Street and makes a curb cut on Oak Drive.
The gift is part of the credit union’s plans to build a new member center at the site fronted by Oak Drive behind the H-E-B development, with the remainder of the parcel being handed over to the city for public use. TDECU Market President Josh Brian first pitched the proposal to council during its meeting Dec. 5.
The agreement approved Monday night by the city contains some modifications from the plans originally presented by Brian — the city will be responsible for maintaining the park and creating a crosswalk from downtown to the park.
“The adjacent urban park will serve as a friendly gathering place for downtown visitors,” TDECU said in a news release announcing its plans. “As part of the agreement, TDECU will donate part of the land to Lake Jackson for a new library or other public space, and new parking lots for the green space. TDECU will also give its current location at 1001 FM 2004 to the city for redevelopment.”
How the land will be used hasn’t been decided, with a new library or city building among the ideas being floated, but nothing is set and it will be many years before that could happen, Assistant City Manager Megan Borth said.
“We are excited for this opportunity to not only create a new space to better serve our members, but to also be a part of the revitalization efforts in the area,” Brian said. “This new investment in Lake Jackson supports our long-term growth strategy and continuous commitment to the Brazosport area.”
The goal is to have the member center up and running by 2024, Brian said.
With the terms in place, council members moved to create documents for a final agreement, with Councilman Chase Blanchard making the motion and Councilman Vinay Singhania seconding. Council voted unanimously to proceed.
The city is working with Omkar Enterprises to extend Azalea Street. The development company has plans to build a hotel in the area so it has a stake to the surrounding property. The company has proposed footing the bill for the expansion with the requirement the city reimburses 75 percent of the cost.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth moved to make a motion to approve the agreement with Omkar Enterprises with a second from Councilman Jon “J.B.” Baker. The motion allows the city to partner with the company for the expansion with a cost to the city not to exceed $750,000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.