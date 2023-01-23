ALVIN — With more than 20,000 Alvin-area having moved into Precinct 1 because of the annual efforts to balance representation, Brazoria County has opened a substation for those residents to carry out their necessary government interactions.
The new office at 1228 FM 1462 in Alvin is a temporary space that consists of a courtroom with a Justice of the Peace office, clerk's office, two offices for the constable and a commissioner's office. County Commissioner Dude Payne, Constable David Thacker and Judge Robin Rape will spend time working from there.
“The clerks will be there on Tuesdays and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The constable office will have somebody there on Mondays and Tuesdays as well that will be in and out Monday through Friday,” Thacker said.
The temporary substation is being run by existing staff with no new positions. The storefront is being renovated to accommodate its new function.
It is open purely there is a need for those who live in the upper section of Precinct 1 to have convenient access to government services, officials said.
“We’re there to serve the public, of course," Thacker said. "We’ve gained 20,000 more people in the Alvin area, and it's not fair for those people to come all the way to Lake Jackson or to Freeport to take care of business at the Justice of the Peace office.”
Plans to build a permanent substation are in the design phase, he said.
“It's a temporary office because a new one will be built in the Alvin area. We're moving up there so we can serve the public at a better capacity," Thacker said. "In the future, Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 will share a building.”
The county is paying about $5,000 a month to rent the temporary substation with a 24-month lease, and it took about $76,000 to remodel the inside of the building because it required a second bathroom be installed, Payne said.
“We purchased a property a while back, two or three years ago, we figured this was coming,” Payne said.
The substation is open now. The Alvin-Manvel Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1.
Valery Rodriguez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
