OYSTER CREEK — Ignoring a citation in the city is getting more expensive.
A representative of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott LLP was requesting a contract with the city. The details of the contract would allow them to pursue tardy fines in exchange for the 30 percent add-on fee that is allowed by Texas law for a delinquent payment. The firm noted to the council they perform the service for all but one other municipality in the county, that of Manvel, as well as for Brazoria County.
“We’ve been your delinquent tax attorney since 1998,” said Mike Darlow of the law firm, which specializes in collections for local governments, during Thursday's Oyster Creek City Council meeting.
“Basically, for anybody that gets a ticket in the city that doesn’t resolve it within 60 days of their scheduled appearance date, if you adopt this ordinance and approve our contract, you will be able to add a 30 percent collection fee to what that person owes, turn that account over to us and we will then begin our collection efforts,” Darlow said.
He further told council his firm does not get paid unless the ticket is collected, so if a ticket is dismissed, payment is not taken or the person is not found, a fee is not collected.
“This contract is for a one-year term. It has four one-year extensions on it and then it would defer to what I describe as a month-to-month contract,” Darlow said, saying the city can cancel with a 60-day notice.
Darlow told the council they have used text messaging to try to push those in arrears to make payments.
City Attorney Larry Boyd clarified the contract, making sure the 60-day stipulations included any extensions granted by the court.
“If the judge gives them a grace period to pay for it, then the fee kicks in 60 days after the grace period,” he said, trying to nail down the language of the contract.
After some confusion, Darlow indicated they were on the same page and that the 60 days were only to be assessed after any court-allowed grace periods, no-show court dates or established due dates.
The ordinance and contract to add the fee and allow collections unanimously passed the council.
In other business, the city voted 3-1 against a specific-use permit request for a game room at 2214 FM 523 after a public hearing on the application.
Alderman James Dvorak initially motioned to allow the permit, but that motion died for lack of a second.
It’s possible the city could be gun-shy in approving such a permit after April of last year, when investigators concluded two rooms were found to be operating illegally, including one across from the Police Department. Those two facilities, also located on FM 523, were shut down and more than 100 gambling devices were seized.
The city also approved renewing its membership with the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.