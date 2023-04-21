CLUTE — It takes more than a day’s worth of effort to safeguard the environment, one of the lessons to be instilled by Earth Day activities at the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science.
“Earth Day creates awareness of our natural sciences and the need for environmental protection, and an event like this helps that,” museum Board President Wanda Coker said.
The museum at the Center for Arts and Sciences will present crafts and activities based around educating kids about earth and nature during its annual Earth Day celebration Saturday. They will get a hand from other local organizations, including those with an environmental focus.
Members of the Brazoria County chapter of Texas Master Naturalists will share their animal knowledge, the BASF Planetarium will have a program and the Brazosport Daylily Society will host its daylily sale, among other groups participating.
“We have several groups — some that are part of the center, some that are part of the museum, some are from outside the center — and all of them are bringing something for the public to learn about,” museum Education Committee Chairwoman Patty Humbird said.
The Brazosport Symphony Orchestra is bringing all the supplies to make handheld musical shakers out of recycled items.
“We wanted to come up with something creative that would allow us to participate in the event, and we’re a music organization, so we can’t exactly bring the whole orchestra,” Symphony President Paula Matzke said. “We’ve had our board and our musicians collect recycled water bottles. We cleaned those up and dried them out and I bought black beans and pinto beans and rice. We’ve got musical stickers and we’ve got recycled ribbons from people, Christmas ribbons and other things around their house to make for them to take home. I’m pretty excited about this.”
Museum volunteers will be there teaching kids different aspects of natural science with crafts, including making a greenhouse out of a balloon.
“It just happened that this year Earth Day fell on a Saturday, and that’s so rarely happens. It’s usually a Wednesday or something, which is not a good day to do activities because kids are in school, so this is great,” Humbird said.
The Earth Day Celebration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Natural Science at the Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. It is a come-and-go event.
“It’s just something for families to come and learn a bit about the Earth,” Humbird said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.