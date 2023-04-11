LAKE JACKSON — The streets of downtown are finally wide open after nearly 18 months of construction, but there are still some fine details to manage before the city can breathe easy, city officials said.
Orange construction cones and wood planks leading to the storefronts can still be seen throughout the area affected by Phase 3 of the downtown revitalization program, but access to streets and parking — which were among the most significant issues for customers and businesses — have finally opened up.
“We’re still somewhere back late April, maybe mid-May, we should be substantially completed,” City Engineer Sal Aguirre said. “By substantially completed I mean all the little details that take a long time.”
The items left on the to-do list include irrigation work, street lighting by the power company and pedestrian lighting, landscaping and artwork at the corner of North Parking Place, which will be a replica of old the Lake Theatre sign. Bus shelters will be built, dumpster locations need to be allocated and striping on the sidewalks is still left to do as well, Aguirre said.
Although the project’s estimated time frame was 12 months, Aguirre knew that was wishful thinking, he said.
This is the third of a planned five-phase downtown project that is part of the city’s 20-year master plan.
This start-up phase had to be postponed due to the pandemic and then to decrease holiday shopping disruptions for downtown businesses in 2021. In total, the project will take about 18 months.
“It is a demanding situation keeping businesses open without any problems. It’s very hard to do. People have to make a living and have access to their clients,” Aguirre said. “And that’s a lot of the challenges that the contractor found and we found out, too. That’s the nature of the beast. How this one differs from the previous ones is the fact that this particular phase had a lot of active business going. In the previous ones, downtown had a lot of spaces that were vacant at the time.”
Aguirre is definitely happy to be nearing the end of the project and getting back to regular residential street work, he said.
“I won’t breathe until it’s done. Then I’ll be happy,” City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “Once this finishes, I think we’re at the 60 to 65 percent stage of downtown being complete, but there’s no time horizon for another project. We still have a lot of other main corridors we need to address.”
There are two more phases left to complete the downtown overhaul, including Circle Way and the center of Parking Way, Mundo said. Issues with major thoroughfares that are not holding up, including Yaupon Street, Lake Road and Oyster Creek Drive, will come first, Mundo said.
“Our main replacement dollars are just not going as far as they have in the past,” Mundo said. “I think that’s going to be the big discussion now if we’re going to have to bring a bond committee together to discuss one or two of those corridors and how expensive it will be.”
The downtown project is a 50-year investment for the city during which new work should not have to be done, Mundo said.
“You have one opportunity to do it, so we really wanted to make sure that if we were gonna do it, we did it according to our master plan,” Mundo said.
The root goal was to make it pedestrian-friendly, the main concern expressed by residents and business owners in planning the overall project, Mundo said.
The city understands its has been a struggle for the downtown businesses because the construction has been an inconvenience and interrupted cash flow, he said.
“I think everybody will be happy with the end results once it’s finished, but I think everyone will be happy that we’re out of there,” Mundo said. “We’ve got some other priorities that we need to address now, so I think it will be a little while before we do another downtown project.”
Several downtown business operators confirmed they are glad to have access to their storefronts restored.
“It’s been rough, but we look at it like it is what it is and there’s no reason to get upset,” Carriage Flowers Manager Shirley Sizemore said. “It’s affected some sales, but we’re looking at the overall big picture at the end of this.”
It’s been a problem for customers as well. The construction made it difficult for many of them to get around, so they just didn’t come, Downtown Tacos Manager Arlette Garcia said.
Business is picking up since parking is available now, she said. She credits the store’s loyal customers who came in no matter what for the ability to stay open during construction.
“The overall plan is great for the future of downtown,” Wurst Haus Restaurant owner Richard Wood said. “Anytime you have construction, you’re going to have challenges. This is not the first time we’ve gone through it; we went through the first phase. You just try to prepare the best you can and roll with whatever unforeseen issues get thrown your way and try to embrace the finished product.”
