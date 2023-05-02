ANGLETON — After a bit of defrosting, the county hiring freeze has been lifted but not completely thawed.
Commissioners’ Court approved the immediate lifting of the hiring freeze at its April 24 meeting for most positions, with three in the district clerk’s office and eight open spots in the Justice of the Peace offices the exceptions.
The freeze, which the court put in place last September, resulted in saving the county $757,000 in the last six months.
Brazoria County District Clerk Cassandra Tigner acknowledged to the court that she had agreed for three positions in her department to remain under the freeze for the time being, which became part of an alternate motion proposed by Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder.
In a first for the court, an alternate motion to the first alternate motion was made by Pct. 2 Commissioner Ryan Cade.
“The Justice of the Peace department redistricting has assumed potentially more responsibility,” Cade said. “With that reshuffling, there’s some that don’t have the load they had at one point. I’m just throwing it out there. Is that a department that makes sense to keep a hiring freeze on so that we can reshuffle that deck the way it needs to be shuffled so that everyone has adequate support?”
Although the court ultimately wants every department to have what it needs, Cade felt this would be the right decision for now.
“Are you making an alternate motion to the alternate?” County Judge Sebesta said to Cade.
Cade made the motion to continue with the hiring freeze in all eight of the Justice of the Peace offices.
“I will just say, I was all for where we were at a few minutes ago except I am not there on the hiring freeze on the JPs,” Sebesta said.
Although with the redistricting, workloads have lightened for some offices and increased greatly for others, the issue is none of the Justice of the Peace offices want to give up their people, Sebesta said.
He hopes the eight judges will be able to convene and reach an agreement on how they can shift positions to meet the larger needs of each office, Sebesta said.
Payne questioned why they were singling out one department.
Adams seconded the motion and the motion carried unopposed.
The freeze lifting made several human resource items on the agenda moot as the department can fill those positions without the court’s approval. Pct 3, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Roy Castillo still approached the court to request adding a court clerk for his office.
“I know ya’ll have an extremely difficult job to figure out some decisions to make,” Castillo said. “We elected ya’ll to make those tough decisions. I want to thank ya’ll for ya’ll’s commitment to take care of Brazoria County. We are asking for another clerk and this is due to the redistricting.”
The office had a vacant clerk position before redistricting, but with the changes creating a much heavier workload for Castillo’s office, he asked the court to approve filling at least one of those positions for now.
“Someone made a comment to me that Pearland’s not growing any more rooftops, they’re landlocked,” Castillo said. “Well, someone needs to tell that to Pearland because there are more subdivisions growing even and around the JP office. … Along with more residences come more lawsuits, because believe it or not, even here in Brazoria County, sometimes neighbors don’t get along.”
With the added issues to address, Castillo said the shortage is being felt more.
“You’d be handing us a bigger bucket by just handing one, bailing water out of this sinking ship here. The ladies are doing a great job and really working extra. I think the numbers will speak for themselves when you see the increase in the work,” he said. “With all of that, we still have and have had for a while the lowest amount of clerks. I don’t know why that has been the case, but it’s been the case.”
Payne agreed with Sebesta’s previous suggestion the judges work together to address staffing, he said.
“When we look at what you gave us, there’s as high as 396 cases and as low as 158 cases being handled per clerk,” Payne said. “I get it, some of those cases may take five minutes and some may take five hours, but there’s a whole lot of difference in the amount of cases your clerks are handling as compared to some other judges.”
It’s not something that’s ever been asked of any other department that he is aware of, Castillo said.
This one needs to happen, Pct. 3 Commissioner Stacy Adams said.
“I would not feel comfortable walking in that office with those ladies who work so hard and telling them wait a little bit longer,” Castillo said.
Things got a little heated when Payne brought up Adams’ previous recommendation to hire a temp for another Justice of the Peace office. Payne asked Castillo directly if he was willing to hire a temp.
At that moment, Sebesta interceded and expressed what a phenomenal job Castillo’s office was doing but reiterated his desire for the Justice of the Peace judges to get together to resolve the issue.
“Just give me one person and we’ll see how it shakes out,” Castillo said, continuing to argue how desperately his office needs help. “I’m not asking for anything extra. Everybody would love to have extra people to schedule for vacations, time away or if they’re sick, you have plenty people in the office. We can’t afford that right now.”
Adams made a motion to approve Castillo’s request, which Cade seconded and Linder also supported. Sebesta and Payne opposed the request, but it passed with the 3-2 vote.
