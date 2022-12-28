LAKE JACKSON
Whoever sits down for lunch or dinner at the restaurant over the next few days will find “We’ll miss you,” “I love El Chico” and other messages scrawled on the walls by customers who adore the staff that has served them, some for nearly the whole 44 years that restaurant has been part of Brazos Mall.
On Saturday, the beloved Mexican restaurant will close for the final time after Brazos Mall management ended its lease to make way for a new Cavender’s Western Wear store. The decision has led to both an outpouring of displeasure over the mall’s decision and of love for the restaurant and its workers who treated regulars like family.
Front-of-the-house manager Hector Castellanos expected his time at El Chico to be a three-month gig. He’s been there for 18 years now and 21 years with restaurant company. He stuck around because he liked the people, he said.
“I know a lot more people than I did at the other stores,” Castellanos said. “The people here come in the same day every week. They talk to you, they treat you like a person.”
Vacations were always hard for Castellanos, who said he’d come in on his days off because he didn’t like to sit at home and he wanted to see new people.
The closing of the Lake Jackson location came as a shock to Castellanos. Managers were not allowed to tell the employees that they were closing when they first found out, he said.
“We still had years on our lease. It wasn’t our decision,” he said.
The employees have rallied to keep the atmosphere in the restaurant welcoming by continuing the work they do best. They brought in Santa for the Christmas holiday even though New Year’s Eve is their last day.
Castellanos’ last day will actually be Jan. 4, and he’s not quite sure how he will feel starting over again, he said.
“I’m going to clean my bedroom. I’ll be cleaning house that day,” Castellanos said. “I think for a day or two, then it’s like ‘OK, what do I do now?’”
Dorain Farciert has worked at El Chico for 26 years.
“It’s just funny because we have some of the same thoughts about it. I mean, it is our life,” she said. “We want to be here 100 percent until Dec. 31. Both of us really have not looked for other jobs because of that, because it’s all-consuming, and we want to concentrate on this 100 percent. Then in January, we can start looking for a job.”
Known by many simply as Nancy at El Chico, Nancy Pearson has been a fixture of the restaurant for 42 years. At 62 years old, she’s having to start over when she never expected to, she said.
“I felt like someone stuck a knife in me. I’m heartbroken,” Pearson said. “But I’m very practical. That’s how I’ve done well in this kind of job. When I found out I was losing my job, I immediately went to talk to Jeff at H-E-B and he immediately offered me a job — I didn’t have to ask him, he offered me a job.”
Other places have reached out and offered the employees jobs. She has several options, Farciert said.
However, the employees and customers of El Chico have been her second family, she said. The news of the closing rocked her, she said.
“It was shocking,” Faciert said. “Nancy and I left here and went straight to one of our regular customer’s houses and the three of us sat at her dining room table and we cried together. She’s like 92 now and doesn’t drive anymore. When she was driving, she was here about four times a week and she’s been coming in here for 30-plus years.”
Faciert says she’s been to her customers’ weddings, funerals and homes.
“They’re not customers, they’re like family,” she said.
Pearson held out hope the restaurant might be relocated until ownership made it clear that was not going to happen, she said.
“The last month has been very, very hard for me because I had the perfect job,” Pearson said. “I love my job, but people don’t understand. They don’t get it. This kind of blue-collar job is so wonderful, but for me, it’s just been the perfect fit ever since I walked in the door when they offered me a job.”
Pearson considered selling her house and said the ordeal has been devastating. She’s had a job since she was 19 years old and thought she would be with El Chico until she died, she said.
She already started her training at H-E-B and will be working in the deli department. It will be a transition from the job she has enjoyed working at every day, she said.
“I could honestly say just leaving after a good day at work is every day, knowing that you’ve worked really, really hard and then you make people smile,” Pearson said. “That’s what’s so hard to give up, but you love your job so much and every day is great. Some days are harder than others, especially physically, but I just love my job.”
Some employees have come and gone over the years, including Cassie Terry.
She worked for the restaurant from 2004-13 before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She came back to help the restaurant in September while the staff was short-handed.
Terry thought the closing was a joke at first, but it motivated her to stay until the end once she found out, she said.
Server Maria Williams met her husband, Fred, while working at El Chico in 2015. They were both servers and married in 2017. They have two young children and Williams came back to help until the restaurant closes as an ode to the place that changed her life.
There are 14 longtime employees that combine for 277 years of service in the restaurant.
The history of the establishment doesn’t just belong to the employees, but the customers as well.
Le Cowan’s family has been going to the restaurant since before the births of his daughters, Zoe and Zia. The girls are now 13 and 15 years old. It’s going to be hard to find a new place for his family to go, Le Cowan said.
“It’s a family place, and it kind of feels like home away from home almost,” Cowan said. “It’s always been very affordable. The food’s good. The service has always been great. And so trying to find someplace that checks all those boxes as a family is difficult. It’s the end of an era.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.