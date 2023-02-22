Brian Bartos knows how to throw a party, having operated Brazosport Foods and Paper for decades, and he’s got a new venture sure to attract hundreds of people.
The Shop Local Expo will be a monthly showcase for local businesses and craft sellers on the first Thursday of each month at the Doris Williams Civic Center. People shouldn’t confuse it as another farmers/crafters market, he said.
“We purposely did not want to make it a farmers market, even though we will have local crafters. It’s going to be about half and half,” Bartos said. “The idea stems from trying to help our local businesses get out there, especially those that don’t have storefronts.”
For the debut event, which will be from 4 to 8 p.m. March 2, most of the 44 available booth spaces are taken up, and more than 50 are expected for the April expo, Bartos said. Booth rentals are an affordable $30 per space, which is 8 feet by 6 feet and comes with a table and two chairs.
Among participants are a solar power provider, an insurance agency and others offering professional services, he said. Some local crafters, nonprofits and food vendors will be mixed in to broaden the appeal.
“We’re calling it many different vendors under one roof, indoors and in the evening to learn about professional services in the area, a lot you might not have even been known about,” Bartos said. “We want to help local businesses, especially after COVID.”
Interested vendors can sign up at txshopexpo.com. For information, email brazosportpaper@gmail.com or text 979-388-5268.
THOSE AREN’T PILLOWS!
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce won’t be presenting a screening of the iconic movie starring John Candy and Steve Martin, but guests at their monthly luncheon will hear all about planes, trains and automobile carriers.
The luncheon will include information from Phyllis Saatholf, executive director of Port Freeport; Jeff Bilyeau, executive director of the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport; and Jordan Ennis, yard operations manager for Union Pacific.
We aren’t privy to their presentations, but we’re guessing Volkswagen, the airport’s annual fly-in and railroad safety, might come up.
Networking begins at 10:45 a.m., with the program beginning at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive in Angleton. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door or if invoiced. Major sponsorships cost $500, and table sponsorships are $350 each.
Register at angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
DRIVING 55 AND UP
It’s still startling to realize I’m in the target audience for the Senior Fest this Saturday at the Doris Williams Civic Center in Lake Jackson, but my AARP membership card definitely puts me in the event’s age group.
Senior Fest has been the center’s annual event for about 15 years. Formerly sponsored by the Lake Jackson Seniors Commission, a volunteer organization that planned senior events for the city, the city revamped its program for older residents after COVID and now calls them the Fun-Timers, civic center secretary Brenda McGough said.
Fun-Timers doesn’t seem like it applies to me, either.
Organizers expect people to have fun at the Senior Fest, though, with the Mardis Gras event promising to fulfill that part of the event.
On the more serious side will be the assisted-living facilities, social organizations, insurance agents, funeral homes and lawyers, along with hospitals and providers of equipment and supplies who will have booths. Planning for retirement living is more urgent for those of us of a certain age, and information about how to be prepared will be freely shared.
Admission is free, and the doors will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at the civic center, 333 Highway 332 E. in Lake Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.