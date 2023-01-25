Dee Cantu had to put a lot of effort just to get permission to open a tattoo parlor in Lake Jackson, including having to get the city to change its ordinance that prohibited such establishments.
One year later, Seven Souls Tattoo Studio is seeing strong business and recently expanded both its space and its offerings, adding microblading and tattoo removal services.
“We built onto the shop to have more space to be able to offer more,” said Demitra Toner, Cantu’s personal assistant. “It’s going rather well.”
Cantu and his team will celebrate the anniversary by welcoming the public to see the studio and offering discounts.
The public is invited to the shop at 20 Circle Way in Lake Jackson from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday for food, giveaways and a meet and greet with the artists. Those who want a tattoo or piercing can select from offerings for a discounted $20 rate. Designs included in the anniversary special are posted to the Seven Souls Tattoo Studio Facebook page.
As Seven Souls heads into its second year in Lake Jackson, it also anticipates opening a second location, this one at 117 W. Myrtle St. in Angleton. It’s still going through the approval process.
“We are hoping to open by the end of next month, the beginning of March,” Toner said.
The Angleton store will have only tattoo and piercing services, at least to start out. Both stores stock merchandise such as clothing, as well.
Seven Souls deserves credit for breaking stereotypes about tattoo businesses, providing its services in a clean, caring environment. Toner pointed out the recent Lake Jackson health inspection gave the shop a perfect store.
“We make sure you know how to take care of whatever body modifications you’re getting whenever you leave. We make sure to instruct you on that,” she said. “I know that whenever we had our health department visit, we got a 10 out of 10, so as far as cleanliness and all that, we must be doing something right.”
Filipp’s CAF´E joins food truck parade
Filipp’s Café in Danbury has been around for 72 years, with Chris and Ronni Mathews the third generation of the family to operate the small-town restaurant with a big reputation for good food. The restaurant itself isn’t going anywhere, but its signature foods are.
The couple has joined the parade of brick-and-mortar restaurants finding opportunity by taking their offerings on the road with a food trailer. The mobile arm of Filipp’s will be used as a combination catering trailer and food truck, and some of the restaurant’s favorite dishes will be dispensed from it.
Opening a second restaurant was one consideration, but Ronni Mathews said with four kids and the demands of the existing restaurant and catering business led to them pursuing the trailer instead. The explosive growth of the catering business helped in the decision-making, she said.
“We wanted to … somehow extend and grow our business,” Mathews said. “It was another way to add an extension onto our business and better help serve everybody in the community, and we’re just going to try to grow our catering business more.”
The goal is for Filipp’s to earn big catering jobs at the petrochemical plants, such as Dow Chemical and Freeport LNG, where it can feed hundreds of people. The trailer helps make that possible, as well as broaden the restaurant’s reach, she said.
“Hopefully, there will be somebody at an event who has never even heard of Filipp’s Cafe, because that happens, and maybe we’ll be able to reach those people,” Mathews said. “At a birthday party, a wedding, a luncheon, any type of event like that where there are people who haven’t heard of us, or haven’t been able to make it over or haven’t been here in 20 years.”
The couple hasn’t determined if there are regular locations they will set up the trailer, but they are open to any type of catering job. People can inquire by calling Ronni Mathews at 979-922-0014 or Chris Mathews at 979-214-6430.
