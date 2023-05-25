CLUTE
Brazoswood High School’s Science Olympiad team isn’t made up of students who are just bright, but ones who take charge.
After their adviser went AWOL, the group’s leaders picked up and soldiered along, taking on the responsibilities of travel competitions, practices and budgeting so they could keep going with the event they’ve been participating in since they were junior high school students.
Co-Presidents Kelsea Bancroft and Alisa Zamora have been members for five and six years, respectively. Secretary and just-about-everything-else Erin Dy has also been a member for six. All of them are graduating this weekend.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, the club found itself without funding.
“We had a sponsor, but he ended up quitting in the middle of the year and there were funding issues that were never settled down, so we organized it,” Zamora said
Despite starting out without a lot of knowledge about what they were doing, Zamora and the other members quickly figured things out and became the masters of their own destinies as a student-led club. Despite starting from scratch, they also brought 15 to 20 students into the fold.
“It was really fun starting everything my junior year,” she said, laughing. “It was 16-year-olds booking hotels and making bus plans and traveling around the state. It was so much fun.”
It was worth it for the team as they not only made it to state competition, going against the biggest schools in Texas, but they finished better than they have before.
“We did the best we’ve ever done. We got 14th overall out of 30,” Bancroft said.
The prior year they finished around 17th. The competition before they were around 20th, the trajectory for the team continuing the rise.
“Texas is the top state in the nation, so it’s stiff competition here,” club sponsor and physics teacher Terry Allen Heckart said, explaining the winners tend to do very well in the national tournaments.
So, for the uninitiated, what is Science Olympiad?
“In Science Olympiad, there are a bunch of different categories of events you can compete in — for example, you have your environmental sciences and environmental chemistry, dynamic planet, which is about weather, and then there’s also more biology-based categories like forensics, anatomy and physiology, disease detectives, which is an epidemiology event,” Dy said.
The large number of competitions go on from there and are split into test events, lab events and building events, allowing participants to test their recall, use it and then apply it.
“We send about two-to-three people into each event and they work together and collaborate,” Bancroft said, explaining all of the events’ scores are added up to determine who will advance.
The curriculum is generally college-level, so the students often have to advance beyond what they learn in the classroom. As they try out the different events, many of the students begin to gravitate toward a few subjects that they’re strongest in or enjoy the most.
“I love that it brings the opportunity for scientific investigation and learning about your interests to anyone who wants to learn,” Zamora said. “We make sure that nobody has to pay any money to be a part of the club and we go on overnight trips to hotels to competitions across the state, so we make sure its equally accessible for everybody.”
It’s likely not a coincidence that Dy trends toward physiology events, since she wants to go into the medical field, while Bancroft leans toward chemistry — the subject she’ll be majoring in when she starts college in the fall.
Allen said the program had been going for about 30 years, with Brazoswood High School starting its club in 2011. Allen and Cynthia Schreiner have been advising the team, with Allen’s involvement being on and off since that time.
“I originally started doing this because my son and his friend were doing the Science Olympiad at Lake Jackson Intermediate,” she said. “They wanted a sponsor at the high school and I didn’t know what it was, so I said, ‘Yes.’ Then I found out it’s really huge.”
The students’ ability to pick up so many of the responsibilities themselves made it so Allen was able to be involved again this school year, despite a hectic schedule teaching at the school and Brazosport College.
“It has been amazing,” she said. “All of them are just unbelievable managers of people, inspirational, hardworking. It’s hard to believe what amazing talent we have here.”
Schreiner, a chemistry teacher, was asked to help as a co-sponsor while Allen is teaching and has loved her experience, but understood the challenges the team takes on.
“It’s 28 different events and they change every year a little bit — or sometimes, a lot,” she said.
Bancroft said the community and the learning opportunities kept her coming back year after year.
“It also challenges me a lot academically, so I’ve learned how to really study and how I should work out notes for each competition,” Dy said. “The community also, because I’ve made a lot of friends through Science Olympiad. It’s a lot of fun going to competitions and sharing insider details with each other.”
The students believe participating in Science Olympiad doesn’t just provide a bump on their college transcripts, with Bancroft crediting the program for helping her develop a strong work ethic and sense of dedication.
“It just takes so much time and energy in order to get good at the events and it really shows that putting in so many hours can pay off,” she said.
As the team improves each year, it also gives those team members a real sense of progress.
“The longer you’re in it, the more you try. You really see those results happening,” Dy said.
