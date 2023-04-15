ANGLETON — After changing his plea to guilty of murder in the killing of a Freeport man just as his defense prepared to present its case, an enraged Thurston Bryant had to be restrained by three Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputies Friday when he learned his punishment.
Bryant’s plea change, which surprised his own attorney, moved the trial in Judge Justin Gilbert’s 412th District Court immediately to the punishment phase.
The jury of seven women and seven men, including alternates, delivered life sentences for both the murder of Darron Boniaby and tampering with physical evidence to a human corpse for burning Boniaby’s remains in a field off CR 320 in Sweeny in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2021.
After Gilbert read the verdict, Bryant turned around to face Boniaby’s family sitting in the gallery, stood and began yelling at them about the death of his brother, for which he holds Boniaby’s family responsible.
Family members — three rows worth on Boniaby’s side and just one on Bryant’s — began to stand up and shout at one another as deputies led Bryant out of the courtroom. One member of Boniaby’s family yelled, “That’s why you’re never getting out.”
Both families were escorted out of the courtroom as one juror covered her eyes and began weeping.
“This is one of the toughest cases tried in Brazoria County in a long time,” Gilbert told the jury, apologizing for what they had just witnessed in his courtroom. He dismissed the jury and postponed victim impact statements.
Defense attorney Paul Kendall’s appeared shocked by his client’s display, saying he believed Bryant had remorse for what he had done. He did not know the history between the families before Bryant’s outburst, he said.
“There is a certain amount of pride between the two families today,” Kendall said.
Bryant’s plea change set up the emotional conclusion to what Kendall called a challenging case. His client’s decision caught him by surprise, he said.
“We’ve reached this point in the trial I was frankly trying to avoid,” Kendall said as he addressed the jury during the sentencing phase. “Mr. Bryant decided to stop the train.”
The decision was not a tactic, deliberate plan or strategy of the defense, but a trial is hard to endure whether you’re a defendant or a juror, Kendall said.
He warned the jury the comments he would make in his arguments might seem callous.
“I’ve gotta leg up on being a jerk in the first place,” Kendall said in reference to his position as a defense attorney.
In a careful review of the evidence the prosecution presented, Kendall touched on points for the jury to consider during their deliberations.
Kendall referred to the medical examiner Erin Barnhart’s testimony that Boniaby’s death was instant from the gunshot wound. The further acts of burning his body and being hit by a shovel were not felt by the victim and should not be considered torture, he said.
He also poked holes in witness Regina Lloyd’s testimony, calling it absurd that his client would ask her to come along just to witness the event. Kendall alludes to the fact that Lloyd may have played a bigger role that night.
Calling other parts of the testimony as mitigated and self-serving, Kendall ended his closing arguments with asking for the jury to sentence Bryant to no more than 25 years.
“In my job, I’m always asking people the impossible,” Kendall said. “I’m asking for 25 years. It’s a long time for a man who pled guilty to something we don’t know what happened.”
Lead prosecutor Brian Hrach took offense to the defense’s arguments, he said. Bryant pleaded guilty because the evidence was overwhelming, he said.
Hrach kept his comments brief, saying he knew the jury had listened diligently and he requested they come back with a life sentence.
It took the jury a little over an hour to return with their decision.
“We’re happy to for justice for Darron Boniaby,” Hrach said. “The jury was very thoughtful in deliberation. I’m glad they came to the right verdict.”
