Spring testing is a normal occurrence for most school districts, but it’s not only the students who are under review this time of year as most district superintendents also recently faced their annual evaluations.
Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards received an A grade from the district’s board of trustees, resulting in a contract extension that will lead into his sixth year with the district, School Board President Tommy Gaines said.
“We mentioned a few areas of improvement,” Gaines said. “He’s obviously very strong in some areas, and we always like to try to challenge him with some new things to raise the bar a little bit.”
While he could not provide specifics of the closed-door discussion, Gaines said the consensus of the board is they are very pleased with his performance as a superintendent.
Edwards will also receive a modest raise at less than 1.5 percent, which is less than what the board approved for other district staff, based on his own request, Gaines said.
“He represents our district well in the community,” Gaines said. “He has done an excellent job we feel like in the execution of the 2019 bond. It came in under budget and on time. We think he is very strong fiscally.”
Gaines attributes the district’s good financial ratings to Edwards’ knowledge and implementation of funding, he said.
There were no surprises for him that came up in the review, Edwards said.
“It’s a great opportunity for the board to give me feedback on how I’m doing my job and on how the district’s performing,” he said. “I’m very happy to be able to serve the community of Angleton. It’s a great place to work. I think we have a great school district. The board allows me the ability to do the job I need to do. I appreciate that very much.”
The rising costs of construction as related to the just passed $196.25 million bond will be a great challenge in the upcoming year, Edwards said. He also believes that in order to continue the district’s academic success, the Texas legislature will need to step up and fund public schools appropriately, he said stating that as another challenge he faces.
However, he continues to be dedicated to the work of the district.
“Hopefully I get to stay here until I retire,” Edwards said.
This time every year, the Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees does a mid-year review of the superintendent’s performance, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
In September, the board and Massey come together to set objectives based on the each of the five district’s goals, and in July, the appraisal measures will be reviewed again, he said.
“They took action and extended my contract for another year. This is my 31st year in the district and my eighth as superintendent,” Massey said.
Trustees believe Massey is a really good fit for the district. His notable presence at so many student and staff functions, important meetings and various speaking engagements shows that he goes above and beyond for the district, Board President Mason Howard said.
“I’ve not seen anyone be as involved in the district as he is,” Howard said. “We think Mr. Massey has done an excellent job pretty much from the time he took over.”
Although Howard could not give an exact salary percentage increase, he did acknowledge that Massey would receive a raise somewhere between 2 or 3 percent, a typical amount for the yearly review, he said.
“Monetarily, I feel like he makes a fair salary, I would say that. I wouldn’t do what he does for the amount we pay him. As everyone else has received a raise, he’s also received the same percentage range,” Howard said.
The position never feels like an old hat for him with each year always bringing its own blessings and challenges, Massey said.
Each year to see all the student’s accomplishments, and the tremendous influence that the staff has on the kids never gets old for him, Massey said.
“It’s always fulfilling and rewarding work,” he said.
Massey praised the board of trustees, saying they have brought a great bit of stability to the district.
“They’re a wonderful board of trustees who are on the board for the right reasons and they are for every single student in BISD, all 11,500,” he said. “They advocate for and want them to get an outstanding education.”
The challenge of the teacher shortage is at a crisis level and will be a focus for Massey in the upcoming year.
“We’re really proud of our Grow Our Own Program and our new Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program. We’ll hire approximately 70 to 80 more apprentices next year. We hired about 90 this year,” he said. “‘So we have a pipeline now for us to combat the teacher shortage in a really good way. Over the next few years that won’t be quite a challenge for us because we’ll have people in the pipeline ready to be teachers.”
As for the other school districts, Columbia-Brazoria ISD performs its evaluations in the month of June as Superintendent Steven Galloway’s contract comes up in July. Galloway said for the past four to five years, the board has preferred that particular schedule.
Sweeny ISD’s board will be finishing its evaluations of Superintendent Daniel Fuller — following discussion in executive session last month— at its meeting tonight, according to Communications Director Nicole Larson, while Danbury ISD traditionally performs its evaluations in January. However, with Superintendent Michael Homann being a recent addition to the district in November, it was relatively cursory.
Damon ISD will be doing its evaluations this week as David Hayworth, now in his fourth year with the single-school district, will get his in a meeting Thursday.
