CLUTE — Spring break is an opportunity to pack in the memories in a short amount of time. The Center for the Arts and Sciences is offering a program that will make that happen.
After the success of its Christmas Chaos winter break program, the Center is back with Spring Into Action with a week full of activities, each centered around a different program at the Center.
“We’re trying to bring more and more people into the Center and let them know what we have to offer here because we want to be able to offer alternatives for those kids to get out and do things,” Education Program Developer Randy Lynch said. “And we feel like we’ve got a pretty good place here for that to take place.”
First in the lineup on Tuesday is Spring into Shakespeare, hosted by Brazosport Center Stages. The program is for kids in fourth through seventh grades and is from 10 a.m. to noon. Limited spots are available, registration is required and cost is $5 per child.
“Our executive director Wesley Copeland is conducting that workshop,” Lynch said. “It’s over Shakespeare. It includes puppets and safe stage combat.”
From 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, The Accidental Astronauts, hosted by the planetarium, is open to everyone. There are a limited number of spots available for this event also, so registration is needed. Tickets are $5 per person.
“The BASF Planetarium is going to do a show on the new movie we got for the little ones called The Accidental Astronauts,” Lynch said. “Then, they’re also going to have some other activities and coloring pages and things like that.”
Make a stop at the art gallery Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon for some fun postcard watercolor painting, free for all ages to enjoy.
“We have a series of images that the kids could either trace or draw themselves or draw their own image. Then we teach them two or three simple watercolor techniques. We use a transparent watercolor and teach them to let those colors blend together on the page,” Brazosport Art League Chairman Ron White said. “So from my perspective, one of the coolest things that they do with this is they allow enough individual freedom with what the kids are doing so that everybody walks away from the table with their own watercolor. It’s not one of those things where you give them all a little pattern and it follows paint by number steps and they walk away with identical pictures.”
End the fun-filled week by visiting the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science which is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a fun and free fashion from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
“We’re having Saint Patrick’s Day fun with green experiments and a kind of Center-wide treasure hunt that they’re going to perform as well,” Lynch said.
Spring Into Action is most definitely not their first, nor their last, fun program for kids to enjoy as one of their missions is to introduce kids to what they have at the Center, whether that be art, theater, or science.
“We are always trying to fill those somewhat voids,” Lynch said. “When there’s a break in the daily routine, we want to be able to offer some programs for those kids to get them out and continue to let their mind expand — spark their imagination as we always call it around here.”
All the events are from 10 a.m. to noon on their respective days. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s activities require a registration of $5. Thursday’s and Friday’s are free for everyone to attend. RSVPs are requested; however, and parent supervision is needed for all events except Spring Into Shakespeare.
To register for events visit bcfas.org/springbreak23 or visit in person during regular business hours.
