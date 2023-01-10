CLUTE
The moon and the stars have aligned for Judi James’ departure as director of the BASF Planetarium.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” James said after giving The Facts a tour inside the Planetarium at the Brazosport Center of the Arts and Sciences and sharing her wealth of knowledge about the solar system.
James has been the planetarium director for more than 20 years, constantly writing programs, teaching and gifting her love of astronomy through her hard work.
She started her career as an elementary school teacher before transitioning to teach astronomy to Brazoswood High School in the planetarium, she said. The students would get bused to the center, where James would open their minds to what the universe held for them.
“I got this call one day — I’m sitting in my office working on lessons — and I get a call and they said, ‘Hello, this is such and such from NASA,’” James said. “They said, ‘We would like you to start an induction class for our incoming astronaut classes. They have to learn all the navigation stars, which is a really large number of stars. Everybody has to pass or they’re out of the astronaut program.’”
It was a great undertaking, but after the first class, James was asked to teach three more.
Over the years, James has taken initiative to make improvements to the planetarium, which has been a part of the center since the 1980s. They include upgraded seating, new carpeting and several new systems, such as for the full-dome presentation.
She spent days and nights working on scripts for the planetarium shows, she said.
“I just wanted it to look newer, to look more modern. I wanted it to reflect what’s new in space,” James said.
James has loved science since childhood. Her father was in the Air Force and her father worked on airplane design, she said.
“When I was a tiny person, we lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then he was sent to Washington,” James said. “He worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency and he worked in the Pentagon. There was a lot about science. There’s a lot about strategic planning, that kind of thing — that was my dad. He was a great lover of us children and he would play with us. He was just a great dad.”
While earning her degree in Earth and Space Science at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, James had the opportunity to take some space science and astronomy classes, she said.
She is also a lover of the arts. She knows people would be surprised that many scientists are very creative. Working with the center has sustained her love of both theater and science without making her choose between the two, she said.
James met her husband, Denis, when they both acted in a play called the “Dysfunctional Family and the Dark Ages.” They’ve been married for about 30 years, and she says it’s time for her to spend time with him.
“It’ll be nice to have her home,” Denis James said. “She’s extremely hardworking, very dedicated to what she does. … she gives great attention to detail, and that comes through in her directing in the theater and in the Planetarium.”
Being a director means she had to make sure every show is on, and that took a fair amount of family time, so it was time for her to retire so they can do more stuff together in a more free manner, Denis James said.
Donna Jablecki boasts she is the one who discovered James. As the former science supervisor at Brazosport ISD, Jablecki oversaw her work, recognized her talent and recommended her for the director position at the planetarium.
“She was a performer and she was very, very knowledgeable. She’s a very intelligent woman and a gifted teacher,” Jablecki said. “Her programs were very interesting and academically and scientifically correct, so she was a wonderful selection. I think I should have a pat on my shoulder for that one because I was really pleased with the results. And she’s lasted over 20 years, I think it’s wonderful. I’m sorry to see her retire, but I think she deserves to retire.”
James said professional partner Kristina Denoncourt has been her right hand in creating scripts and running shows for the planetarium.
“We have a great partnership,” Denoncourt said. “We understand each other very well, and it’s really easy to work with and a lot of fun. I’ve learned so much working with her.”
She knows that while James won’t be an everyday presence at the planetarium, she looks forward to the two maintaining their friendship and partnering on projects in the future.
“Her knowledge and her passion has touched so many young people’s lives that have come through the school tours, elementary tours and high school tours that she has done over the years and we are still doing even more of them,” center secretary Lauri Cherian said.
For all those wanting to wish Judi James well in her future endeavors, they can join in a celebration to honor her work as planetarium director at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Center for the Arts and Center, 500 College Blvd. in Clute.
James loved the time she had teaching at the center and the friends she’s made, she said.
“I want to see this place continue to flourish. I hope that they will continue to do science,” Jame said. “I hope that they will continue to show new films, new science, new astronomy films. I hope that they will continue to look at what the latest discoveries are and share them with audiences of what we are discovering out in the solar system and beyond.”
