Whether they’re a brother or whether they’re a mother, the 10 teachers honored make a difference in the lives of their students, according to the Angleton High School seniors who singled them out as difference-makers.
“From the moment I stepped into her class, I knew I was in good hands,” Sydney Mosley said of her honored teacher, Regina Mills. “I will never forget when she energetically sang ‘Staying Alive’ while teaching us CPR.”
Mills, a health science teacher, and nine of her colleagues unexpectedly found themselves in the spotlight Wednesday at the fifth annual Top Cat Café Foundation Breakfast. The event, organized by the Angleton ISD Education Foundation, allow the Top 10 students in the graduating class to honor an educator they believe made a significant impact on their education and lives.
Isabel Avalos’ tribute video highlighted the height difference between herself and head volleyball coach Cheyenne Lansford, but the lessons the coach and English teacher provided were the real difference in Avalos’ life, she said.
“She has shown everyone what it means to be selfless in service, and to go above and beyond,” Avalos said.
Avalos’ video really showed how goofy she and her student are together, Lansford said.
“It was really cool. I didn’t really expect to get picked,” Lansford said. “As coaches, we’re really hard on our kids; I’m certainly hard on mine. Obviously, some of those lessons sunk in.”
Lansford wasn’t the only coach singled out for their influence. Girls head track coach Chris Steger was another, with Ayleen Gutierrez saying no one pushed her more and “has greatly impacted my success.”
Being chosen surprised Steger, whose eyes got misty when he realized Gutierrez selected him.
“It’s really special. I got really emotional watching the video and realizing that my time with Ayleen is coming to an end,” he said. “It really hit me hard. I’m gonna miss her.”
Other Top 10 students and the influential teachers they selected were:
Gracie Lenz, who selected AP language and composition teacher Stefanie Bass;
Kennedy O’Leary picked her golf coach, Gilbert Gardner;
Olivia Smith, who earned all-state choir honors multiple times, thanked Assistant Choir Director Elaina Perez;
Isabella Buentello recognized health science teacher Jenifer Gonzales;
Hope Hunter awarded counselor Leslie Schmerber as her difference-maker;
Musician and AP scholar Emma Voosen chose Band Director Scott Fairdosi;
and Eva Cruse, an award-winning member of the Aristocats, chose dance teacher Anya Villman.
Superintendent Phil Edwards commended the students, highlighting their accomplishments as a reflection of the strong sense of community that thrived within their school.
“This event not only celebrates the achievements of our top students but also serves as a reminder of the extraordinary educators who have shaped their academic journeys,” he said.
More extraordinary educators were honored at the breakfast as the top teachers in the district and at each campus.
The Secondary Teacher of the Year was Laudra Calaf, who teaches eighth-grade English at Angleton Junior High. Fifth-grade teacher Lacey Sebesta of Rancho Isabella Elementary earned Elementary Teacher of the Year honors, and Rookie Teacher of the Year went to fourth-grade teacher Robin Wamback of Westside Elementary.
Top teachers at the campus level were Kyle Blalock at Angleton High school, Heather Peltier at the CATS/PACE Academy, Kandy Taylor-Hille of the juvenile justice program, Aremy Gonzales at Central Elementary, Denise Klien at Frontier Elementary, Olivia Arias at Northside Elementary, Robbyn Smith at Southside Elementary and Antonia Orbase at Westside Elementary.
“We call ourselves the A-Team, and without y’all we couldn’t, you’re the reason we’re successful,” Edwards said.
