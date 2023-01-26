RICHWOOD — Three generations of a family lost “pretty much everything” to a fire Wednesday afternoon, barely 16 months after losing their previous home to damage from Hurricane Nicholas.
Richwood firefighters were called about 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Four Oaks Drive after a 911 call reported smoke and flames coming from the garage of the one-story home. Lake Jackson and Clute firefighters were called to assist.
“Our parents they live with us, and both of my parents were inside and there was a loud pop and then after that it was pretty instantaneous, there was a fire,” said Brittany Driver, who rented the house. “Before 911 showed, up the animals were out of the house. However, our 12-year-old cat hid and he didn’t make it.”
Family members were clearing out salvageable belongings Wednesday evening. Driver and her wife, Brittany, inspected the damage and found their master bedroom and their son’s room ruined, Driver said.
Firefighters told the couple it appeared an electrical issue sparked the fire and gave an initial estimate of about $100,000 in damage, Brittany Driver said.
Richwood Fire Department representatives said they could not immediately provide information about the fire Wednesday evening.
The Drivers moved to Richwood after Hurricane Nicholas damaged their Clute home in September 2021.
“A giant tree fell on our house in Clute and we had to move out of that house and we moved here and now this,” Brandy Driver said.
Brittany Driver lived through a house fire as a child, she said, and she tries to never leave electrical cords plugged in, she said.
“I live extra cautiously when it comes to things like this. That’s why I’m really interested to know what exactly happened,” she said. “This is now putting me and my family out. This is traumatizing to my son, my wife … this is our second time going through something like this. We’re displaced.”
Most of their belongings were new, replacements for the items lost in the destruction of their previous home. It made salvaging the items after the fire more difficult, Brittany Driver said.
“I’ve seen other people’s houses burn down. I genuinely feel for them,” she said. “It definitely is 100 percent different when it’s your house. … It’s different trying to go through your life to pick and choose what can be saved.”
The family received help from their neighbors as they went through the remains of their home.
Jeremiah Robles, whose home is behind the Drivers’, noticed the fire as he was taking care of his 6-month-old daughter, he said. He went to check on his neighbor since they regularly talk about common interests.
“We heard like a loud boom, kind of like a transformer going out but further away,” Robles said. “We didn’t think anything of it. Our power went out and I looked out the front door and I saw a cop car driving by fast and I smelt something burning. Then I saw the house on fire.”
Next-door neighbor Jarid Hughs opened his bedroom window when he smelled something burning and saw smoke coming out of their neighbor’s garage.
“I went over there and helped bring their animals into my backyard,” he said. “It was already too late for me to do anything else by that time.”
The Drivers were working with the Red Cross on a possible place to stay Wednesday night, they said.
