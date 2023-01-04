A woman prays June 16, 2018, next to the pictures of Maya Rivera, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr. and Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. at a prayer vigil at Bible Way Outreach Church. Their bodies were found by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office a short time later, a family member said.
WHARTON — Robert Allen Satterfield will return to Wharton County’s 329th District Court for the restart of his capital murder trial Monday.
The 13th District Court of Appeals lifted its stay Thursday, allowing the trial halted Nov. 28 to proceed.
“The jury already selected will be sworn in that morning, and the case will continue until concluded,” 329th District Judge Randy Clapp said Tuesday.
The jury will be asked first to consider whether Satterfield is guilty. Should they vote to convict, a punishment phase will start where the jury will consider whether Satterfield should be sentenced to die.
“I have no idea how long each phase will take, but I am expecting each to last two to three weeks. It is difficult to predict how a case such as this will unfold,” Clapp said.
Satterfield faces trial for the death of 5-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. on Floyd Road outside Burr in East Wharton County on June 13, 2018. Prosecutors opted to not pursue charges for the alleged murders of the boy’s parents Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, of Angleton on the same day.
Defense attorneys said the decision was made to eliminate a self-defense argument in court. The DA’s office declined comment on its trial strategy until after a verdict is rendered.
“The State is ready for trial,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said Monday.
A request for comment sent to the defense team had not been returned by Tuesday afternoon.
Satterfield’s attorneys requested and received a stay from the 13th District Court of Appeals, saying they could not mount an adequate defense without a chance to test ballistics on a weapon owned by the landowner and DNA from an assortment of locations.
Court filings indicate the defense questioned whether Satterfield’s 9mm pistol was the firearm used to kill the three because shell casings from a .38 caliber gun were found in the same burn pit as the three victims.
No other people have been charged in the homicides, though at least one person reportedly has been granted immunity from prosecution.
Since 1999, juries statewide have sentenced 48 people to die.
Last year, five people were executed. Eight are scheduled for execution in 2023.
