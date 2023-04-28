FREEPORT — Freeport’s Ward A will be a three-man battle between incumbent Jeff Peña and newcomers David McGinty and Jack Bullman.
The winner will work with whoever comes out victorious in the Ward C election between incumbent Mario Muraira and challenger George Matamoros, as well as Councilman Jerry Cain, newly elected Councilman Winston Rossow and Mayor Brooks Bass in what he’s said will be his final year in office.
Bullman, 62 and his wife of 34 years, Hope, have seven children. In addition to participating in church youth programs and benevolence committees, Bullman sought a precinct chairmanship in 2012. His community actions include aiding others with food, funds and assistance with maintaining property. He serves as a deacon in his church and has been a manager with Enduro Composites for the last 20 years. He previously was a co-owner and manager of an energy management company which employed 45 to 75 people.
McGinty, 60, is native of Chandler who describes himself as a retired jack of most trades. He has five grown children and says “Miss Cathy is my gal.” He chairs the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association board, is secretary of the Freeport Economic Development Corp. board and a member of the Freeport Historical Museum, Surfside Historical Commission, Concerned Citizens of Freeport and Main Street Board of Directors. McGinty is the creater and administrator of the Freeport Beach Club Facebook page, which he says he seeks to protect the local environment and promote the city.
Peña, originally from Houston, is running for his second term after previously winning a runoff election which followed a five-way race in 2020. The owner and president of Plan Lending, Peña previously served as president of the Freeport EDC. The Facts did not receive his responses to the questionnaire.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. Their answers are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
QUESTION
Freeport’s downtown has been the subject of a lot of debate between various committees and other groups. What should the city’s strategy for revitalizing the neighborhood be?
ANSWERS
Bullman: While following city rules and regulations, the city council should listen to and work with the recently appointed Main Street Committee, while also gleaning the ideas and thoughts of the citizens. The concerns, ideas and goals of the property owners must be considered and respected to achieve this goal. Also, the utilization of Main Street grants and programs that are free and available through the state should be encouraged.
McGinty: We recently were reinstated to the Main Street Program facilitated by the Texas Historical Commission. I firmly believe in the process they promote. With city halls’, business owners’, and citizens’ hands on involvement, we can make our downtown a destination for local, area and long-distance visitors.
QUESTION
What’s the best way to ensure industry and the city government have a clear line of communication to promote housing, jobs and safety for the residents without leaning too far in any direction?
ANSWERS
Bullman: Form a coalition that would regularly meet and whose sole purpose is to protect the citizens’ interests and development of the city. This coalition should be assembled with representatives from each area of expertise in city government, industry and commerce, nonprofit organizations and the citizens of Freeport. It is important that these representatives are experienced in such matters.
McGinty: While industry has long been the backbone of our county’s and state’s economic engines, they have not always been a good neighbor of their host city. I feel we must regain the trust on both sides of the table so we can create an environment that will lead to better communication and prosperity for all parties.
QUESTION
What standards will you apply in deciding whether to support economic development incentives?
ANSWERS
Bullman: The standards that I would apply to supporting economic development incentives would first be to protect the interests of the citizens and then industry and commerce. I am not a supporter of too much governmental overreach, whether it be local, state or federal. It is also my opinion that the taking of one’s property to give to another for means of profit is not only unethical, but wrong.
McGinty: I believe in granting limited incentives to attract new businesses to town. As time and progress allows, the incentives should lessen as our base economic engine will drive the process to a point where they will come because they see the potential for success.
