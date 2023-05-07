CLUTE — Police officer Jose "Joe" Lopez considered himself the underdog against two better-known names in a three-person race for the Ward D seat on Clute City Council. He managed to rally enough supporters on Election Day to make the underdog the champion.
Lopez, 35, earned the most votes in Saturday's election with 64 votes, or 35.96 percent, according to returns shared Saturday night by the Brazoria County elections office. He rallied from third place after early voting to overtake Fire Chief Mike Doucet, 64, and mortgage lender Amy Condon, 37, who ended tied with 57 votes each after the final votes came in.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
"I knew I was the underdog coming into this, and I love a good underdog story," Lopez said late Saturday. "I had to hustle today and my supporters showed up and I'm very appreciative about that.
Lopez received almost half the ballots cast Saturday after getting less than a third of those from early voters. Doucet led after the early voting period with 43 votes to 40 for Condon and 34 for Lopez. Rallying his supporters to vote Saturday made the difference, he said.
"I guess I was just very determined to go out there and make contact with my supporters just to remind them," Lopez said. "Some of them forget. They were like, 'I thought it was still early voting.'"
Municipal Judge Randy Smith and Ward B Councilman Erick Aguilar each were elected without opposition.
Condon, 37, is from Clute and works as a mortgage lender. She served as president of the Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department Support Group from 2008 to 2013. She is on the Board of Directors for Southern Brazoria County Habitat for Humanity, Brazosport ISD Education Foundation and the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce and volunteers for more community organizations.
Doucet, 64, also from Clute, works as a project manager of environmental operations for Wood Group, USA. He also serves as chief of the Clute Volunteer Fire Department. Doucet has served on Clute Planning and Zoning Committee and Clute Charter Review Committee and has been elected first vice president to the Brazoria County Firefighters Association and chairman of the Brazoria County Fire Training Center.
His community involvement includes assisting in the Clute Lions Club and serving as a volunteer with the Clute Volunteer Fire Department for more than 35 years. Doucet also helped establish Clute EMS and volunteered as an EMT, he said.
Lopez, 35, is a police lieutenant who has spent the past eight years in a leadership position. This is Lopez’s first time to run for an elected office. He spends his time off assisting with his son’s Little League team, he said.
In addition to the council election, Clute presented voters with eight proposed charter amendments. Seven received more than 80 percent approval; the eighth, which makes City Council the final judge of all elections and the qualifications of all the city's elected officials, passed with about two-thirds of the vote.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.