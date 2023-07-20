BCDC Back to School Supplies
Buy Now

Visitors check in and wait their turn to receive school supplies and essentials last year at the Brazoria County Dream Back 2 School Bash.

 The Facts file photo

ANGLETON — When children have to worry about clothes and supplies, they can’t focus on learning.

That’s the message United Way of Brazoria County is sending with its newest program to help low-income families: Project Undercover.

Emily Hanson is assistant managing editor of The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.