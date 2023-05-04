6 murder indictments returned in slaying
Six people accused of killing a man as part of a suspected robbery scheme at a Treasure Island beach house have been indicted on murder charges, according to court documents.
“Six individuals all were indicted for murder and their cases have been assigned to the 239th District Court, the Honorable Greg Hill presiding,” Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
Trial dates are yet to be determined, with hearings likely to be assigned this week, Selleck said.
Marvin Wayne Pollard Jr., Anzley Tay Castillo, Alena Nicole Pena Murillo, Richard Horn Jr., Guadalupe Navarro and Keerston Wilkerson were arrested under suspicion of involvement with the Jan. 28 robbery that resulted in the shooting death of Larry Ortiz Jr., who was there as part of a family quinceañera celebration.
Investigators believe Castillo and Murillo were part of a “honey trap” in which they went home from a local bar with two men staying at the beach house. The scheme involves attractive women targeting men to get them in a compromising situation, after which accomplices storm in demanding money.
Cavender’s still coming
While there might not be much visible progress toward the arrival of Cavender’s in the Brazos Mall, Lake Jackson Building Official David Walton said the plans are still in the works.
A contractor hired by Brazos Mall has filed a white box permit to allow them to demo the former El Chico restaurant space, Walton said. The permit allows the mall to remove certain walls, furnishings and fixtures in an attempt to make the space clean for a new tenant to transform their space to meet their needs, he said.
“We anticipate Cavender’s permit coming in the next couple weeks,” he said.
Spring Fling expected to draw in 3,000 birders
More than 2,000 visitors have come out to the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s monthlong Spring Fling near Quintana Beach.
“We don’t keep close track of visitors, but about 3,000 come every year,” Education and Outreach Director Celeste Silling said. “I estimate that we’ve had over 2,000 so far this year.”
Those visitors have the added attraction of the newly updated Xeriscape Park only a block away from the observatory, which is also drawing people to the area, she said. Visitors can look forward to more trail improvements and revegetation of native plants geared toward the birds, but more birds will draw more people, Silling said.
The Spring Fling will continue through Monday. The registration booth is staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 814 N. Lamar St. About 50 volunteers assist guests daily in the search for the thousands of birds passing through the island as they migrate north from their wintering grounds in South and Central America.
