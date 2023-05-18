Brazoria County natives Chelle Baugh, left, Andra Taylor Woodard and Trisha Griggs presented “The Beauty Box” on Dec. 11 at the Match Theater in Houston. Woodard wrote and produced the play, while Baugh and Griggs performed in it.
Penned to spark conversations on important and diverse topics, including mental health, cancer and domestic violence, the upcoming film adaptation of Andra Woodard’s play “The Beauty Box” promises to reach an even wider audience through a pair of popular streaming services.
“The Beauty Box” takes place in a salon owned by the character Priest Love. Woodard presented the play in December at the Match Theater in Houston, after which it found audiences in College Station, Austin and Dallas earlier this year.
Production on the TV film will include shoots late this summer at locations in Sweeny and Lake Jackson, she said.
“There will be a filming crew, and filming will take place in Lake Jackson and Sweeny,” Woodard said. “The show will be on Peacock and Tubi, so we’re really excited.”
Lake Jackson garage fire cause revealed
A fire that began in an attached garage in Lake Jackson brought a large number of first responders to the scene on the 100 block of Rosewood Street. Investigators now know what caused it.
“The fire was determined to be an electrical fire that began in the garage,” Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Will Ammons said, indicating it was caused by “an unspecified malfunction in the breaker panel.”
The April 25 blaze caused a lot of heat and smoke damage to the main house, but the occupants were unharmed with Ammons declaring at the scene that no people or pets had been injured. Some of the occupants had reportedly been out of town on vacation at the time of the fire.
Construction delayed at Clute interchange
People who regularly drive through the interchange of highways 332 and 288 in Clute will be seeing fewer orange barrels, but mostly the same lane closures as the project has been delayed, according to Danny Perez, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Houston District.
“This is due to weather delays and the availability of crews to do the final striping. Currently, they have no availability until the second week of June,” Perez said. “There will be permanent lane closures on SH 332 and SH 288 remaining in place during this time.”
Concrete is being removed and replaced on each of the roadways.
The $13.9 million project — ongoing since August 2018 — has had closures in place on Highways 332, 288 and 288-B for months, including a detour onto Copper Road for commuters lifted in the last week, allowing commuters to use the on-ramp once again to get to Freeport.
The original completion date of May 2020 has been postponed multiple times.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.