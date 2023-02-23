Volunteer turnout high for crab trap cleanup
Some things weren’t ideal for the Christmas Bay Crab Trap Clean-up event Saturday. Low tides made organizers move the launch point and a few boats weren’t able to come for various reasons.
Other things went very well, however. They had a high turnout of volunteers for the event, which launched boats in San Luis Pass to find and remove abandoned traps left by irresponsible parties that could still catch and kill wildlife.
“We had a great turnout. It was our largest turnout ever,” Christmas Bay Foundation Founder Jim Olive said. “We had about 16 Aggie students who showed up, who were students of our president, Bruce Bodson, who teaches at A&M in environmental policy and things like that. They all had a great time.”
A few dozen other volunteers showed up and were split up onto the airboats. The crews ended up pulling 11 traps from the bay, well below the usual 40 to 50 and a sign their efforts are paying off, Olive said.
“I know that doesn’t sound like many, but for us that’s great because it means that our yearly clean-up is working. The first time we did it, we filled up a 40-foot dumpster,” Olive said. “This year, it’s the lowest number we’ve ever done.”
The next Christmas Bay Foundation event will be for Earth Day, April 22.
Angleton officials making field trip to Caribbean city
A delegation of Angleton representatives will get a first-hand look at their sister city when they travel to the Caribbean nation March 7 to 11.
Mayor Jason Perez, City Manager Chris Whittaker, Councilman Mark Gongora, Director of Human Resources Colleen Martin, Sky H2O Director Terell Jones, UTMB Health’s Dr. Elizabeth Reimschissel, Mitchell Seal of Brazosport College and Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber President and CEO Gina Aguirre Adams will make the trip to Belize City, five months after the two signed their sister cities agreement.
The local officials will meet with Belize City government and business leaders and tour the country, taking in both tourism and economic locations.
Accused arsonist charged
Jordan Emery Fass, who spent months in the hospital recovering from burns received in a fire at the Buc-ee’s store in Freeport authorities said he set, is in the Brazoria County jail and has been indicted on charges of arson and assault of a police officer.
Witnesses said the 38-year-old Fass pumped gasoline into the cab of his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck just after midnight Sept. 26 then set it on fire next to the fuel pumps at the Brazosport Boulevard store, police said. He also assaulted a bystander and police officers who tried to put out the fire, police said.
Fass was free on bond on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Oyster Creek at the time of the incident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.