Oyster Creek man dies from train crash injuries
A man whose Ford Edge collided with an oncoming train died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, Freeport authorities said.
Shane Lambert, 27, of Oyster Creek and a 12-year-old family member were in the SUV when the slow-moving train hit it at about 7:15 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1200 block of FM 1495. Witnesses told police the vehicle appeared to try going around the train, which was already crossing the road.
The 12-year-old boy died at the scene; Lambert went by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in critical condition.
The department is still awaiting toxicology results and looking into the “black box” of the car as it continues to investigate, Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. No criminal charges will be filed because of Lambert’s death.
No decision made on releasing Brimage report
Two months have passed since Freeport city officials reached out to the law firm of Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal and Zech regarding the possible release of a redacted version of the firm’s investigative report into former mayor and councilman Troy Brimage.
But the city is still awaiting a response from the firm, Mayor Brooks Bass said.
No findings from the investigation, conducted concurrently by the firm with one into the business dealings of Councilman Jeff Peña, have been made public, though the city has demanded more than $200,000 it says is owed by Brimage.
The city also has not released any information regarding the Peña investigation, with all discussions about it taking place behind closed doors.
Richwood announces drainage work complete
The $1.5 million bond project to improve drainage in Richwood is finished, coming in under budget and on time, City Manager Eric Foerster said.
“It really needed to be rehabilitated badly,” he said of the city’s north-south drainage ditches. “Over the years they built up and they changed shape.”
The ditches have been regraded and concrete bottoms were put in so trees and shrubs don’t grow in them. The work “came out really well,” Foerster said.
Changing the scope of the project to be more efficient and having good weather helped move the work along, he said.
“It’s been almost three years in the making through paperwork, engineering and design and then actual construction, but they did a really great job,” Foerster said. “Anytime you dig into the ground, these cities are so old — or at least our city is — you’re hitting pipes, wires, and you bump into things and costs go up. Luckily, we were just really blessed with minimum problems.”
