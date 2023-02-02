Family plans to return to home damaged by fire
The family that lost “pretty much everything” to a fire Jan. 25 has been staying in multiple hotels since then, fire victim Brittney Driver said, and they don’t expect to be back in their home for a while.
“We’ll probably be here another month or two at least,” she said.
Richwood firefighters were called to the 300 block of Four Oaks Drive after a 911 call reported smoke and flames coming from the garage of the one-story home.
Driver is surprised by the outpouring of support from neighbors, and her landlord is working to fix the home as quickly as possible so the family can return to the neighborhood, she said.
“I could not have been blessed with better people, I kid you not,” Driver said. “People I didn’t even think cared for me cause I’m not home or speak to them often.”
Brittney Driver has been cooking in the back of their truck for her family since they’ve been staying in hotels.
An account to help the family has been set up at gofund.me/5c293b4c.
Open House explains the Freeport Project
Some call it the Coastal Spine. Some call it the “Ike Dike.” Whatever term is applied, the massive government project to diminish the effect of natural disasters like hurricanes includes Brazoria County.
The Army Corps of Engineers has been making a tour of city council meetings, explaining the current plans for The Freeport Project, which they describe as a component of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Program. Now they’ll be doing it for everyone in an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. in Lake Jackson.
According to the Corps, the project “focuses on improvements to the existing hurricane flood protection system in the Freeport area. These improvements will reduce the risk of flooding from coastal storm surge, while not inducing adverse impacts to area residents and businesses within the Freeport area.”
The Corps has said the plans are not finalized, which is one of the reasons they are welcoming feedback and participation from the public as part of the open house.
Sweeny playgrounds on track for new equipment
The Sweeny City Council heard a lot about playground equipment last week when they chose to work with GameTime Equipment and Cunningham Recreation in bringing new equipment to both MLK and Backyard Parks.
“Right now, the group is in the color selection phase of customizing the equipment order. The Parks and Recreation Board will meet Monday evening and finalize their selections,” City Manager Lyndsay Koskiniemi said. “We are on track to submit the order almost a month early.”
The early ordering will put the city closer to the front of the line and meet the self-imposed deadline of the beginning of summer for the $175,000 projects’ completion.
