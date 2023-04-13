Freeport working on East End resolution
The Freeport City Council met in another special meeting taking place almost exclusively in executive session regarding the seizure of property by Port Freeport, mainly in the East End and surrounding neighborhood.
“Council wants to make sure that we have a unified statement here tonight and I was asked to present it,” Councilman Jeff Peña said in open session immediately prior to adjournment. “At this time, council is in possession of the preliminary terms of an East End resolution. It is our expectation that we should have the additional, final information by next week to consider to allow us to take formal action. No further action will be taken tonight.”
A closed session planned for today’s Port Commissioners meeting includes discussion of “potential exchange, lease or value” of properties along FM 1495, East Second Street, Terminal Street and East Eighth Street and references the East End. It is not known if that discussion is related to the possible resolution mentioned in council’s statement.
While remaining tight-lipped regarding the port and the fight over eminent domain which has ensued over the previous several years, Councilman Mario Muraira suggested during his work session city leaders should make a statement about the situation.
Students begin receiving industry job offers
Students interviewed April 5 for industry jobs upon graduation are starting to receive offers, with 85 made so far out of the high school seniors who participated, Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Wendy Irwin said Wednesday. The hope is at least 100 of the 185 students from 20 high schools in Brazoria and Matagorda counties who were interviewed will have offers.
Those who accept job offers can participate in Signing Day, during which employers and students make the hirings official. This year’s event will be May 1.
This is the fifth year the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council has hosted the event, which has grown from 11 students its first year and has doubled in size since last year alone, said Aaron Ennis, Resource Development Coordinator for Brazosport ISD and member of the BCPC.
NashFest raises $28,000
A weekend of music resulted in the Angleton ISD Education Foundation hearing one last cha-ching as it totaled up its NashFest proceeds.
The three-day concert event the weekend of March 31 at The Dirty South in Angleton raised about $28,000, foundation Executive Director Laurin Moore said. The money is used to supplement programs for Angleton ISD teachers that cannot be funded by the district budget.
The money is raised through sponsorships, donations, a silent auction, merchandise and ticket sales.
