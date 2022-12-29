Sweeny drops the drip
It wasn’t a white Christmas, but it was certainly a chilly one for Brazoria County, leading many residents to leave their taps dripping in order to counter the freezing temperatures.
In Sweeny, a call went out to residents to not do this during the day when the temperatures creeped above 32 degrees. But by then, their water tanks had reached a low level that had officials worried about having to issue a boil order if it fell too low.
“We pulled through just fine. I know that was a huge concern going into a hard freeze that was going to last more than two hours,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
The dripping faucets added to problems created by pipes that burst over the course of the three days leading into the holiday. Sweeny Public Works had two-man teams trading out six-hour shifts over the holiday to address them as they sprang up, some at the expense of their own vacations.
“We knew that we were going to have some ruptured pipes. We knew that we were going to need to try to warn the public and winterize as much as possible,” Koskiniemi said.
Thankfully, the efforts of Public Works and the conservation of the citizens kept things from getting dire, with Koskiniemi saying the city’s water pressure stayed out of reach of a boil notice and the tanks have returned to normal levels.
Freeport police search for burglary suspects
One of the three men who got into a firefight with a Freeport homeowner Dec. 21 died of a gunshot to the abdomen, while the 28-year-old homeowner is still in the hospital recovering from wounds to his arm and shoulder.
He is expected to recover, Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. They’re still looking for the other two burglary suspects, described as men wearing masks and dark clothing, he said.
The 27-year-old San Antonio man killed in the exchange has not been publicly identified. Police found him across the street from the home in the 1500 block of West Seventh Street, and he was pronounced dead after being flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
Anyone with information on the burglary are urged to call Freeport Police at 979-239-1211.
Family still in need after all lost in fire
An Angleton family who lost everything in their mobile home due to a fire caused by a space heater is still trying to recover from the loss.
The mother and her two young children recently traveled to South Texas to recover documents lost in the fire, which consumed their home in the 4700 block of Old Angleton Road late on Dec. 17, family member Laura Flores said. The family has had difficulty getting help from local nonprofits and reports on the fire investigation because of the holidays, Flores said.
United Way has promised to help the family with school supplies and other necessities and the mother is also seeking counseling for her and her children, Flores said.
A gofundme account set up by family friend shows $715 of the $2,000 goal has been raised for the family so far. Anyone wishing to donate to the family can do so by searching for Mobile Home Fire by Erika Hernandez at gofundme.com.
