Special election opens for Freeport City Council seat
A dozen people cast ballots as early voting began in the Freeport special election for the Ward D council seat Wednesday, choosing between residents Ron Bachman, Karla Clark and Winston Rossow.
Early voting continues daily at the Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd., through Feb. 21, with Election Day on Feb. 25. Early mail-in ballots are also being accepted and must be postmarked by 7 p.m. Election Day.
The winner of the special election will replace councilman Troy Brimage, who resigned in October but remains under investigation regarding his business agreements with the city. Brimage has denied any wrongdoing and has been legally challenging demands for payment from the city.
With the Ward D seat vacant, Freeport has often seen gridlock City Council has tied in two-to-two votes. That means the new council member could have a big impact on the city’s decisions, especially in the two months leading up to the general election in May, when challengers have filed to run against incumbents Mario Muraira and Jeff Peña.
Cavender’s rumored to plan late-spring opening at mall
Word is Cavender’s Western Wear could open at Brazos Mall as early as spring, Lake Jackson Building Official David Walton said, but he hasn’t seen an application for the buildout.
“That is still coming. We have not yet seen the plans,” Walton said at Monday night’s city council meeting. “However, rumor has it that they are looking at a late spring opening.”
The Brazos Mall moved many of the businesses that were in the new store’s planned location to other areas of the mall since the October announcement of Cavender’s agreeing to a lease. Long-serving El Chico’s Mexican Restaurant didn’t have the option, however, and closed in December.
Master Gardeners’s sale raises nearly $50,000
The Brazoria County Master Gardener Association’s online citrus and fruit tree sale last weekend racked up more than 1,300 sales earning about $50,000, Master Gardener Linda Erdman said.
“We had a few glitches, but people were so excited to get their trees and pickups will be Friday and Saturday, so now we’re scrambling,” Erdman said. “The trees were just delivered today. It’s not over yet, we’re working hard.”
The trees will be ready for pickup from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 902 S. Downing Road in Angleton. Buyers arranged their pickup schedule at the time of purchase.
The online sale worked out well, and the Master Gardners will have another offering plants and vegetables March 11, Erdman said.
They will try out a new system to distribute the trees from the sale using Square’s small credit card reader which can be plugged into iOS and Android phones, she said.
“Everything is online these days and we’re trying to catch up with the times,” Erdman said.
