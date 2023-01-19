Freeport candidates set for special election
Feb. 25 special election could see the Freeport City Council become whole again as the Ward D seat left vacant following the resignation of Troy Brimage is filled.
Three residents are for the seat — Karla Clark, Winston Rossow and Ron Bachman.
Clark is a retired Sailfish Lane resident who currently sits on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Bachman is a retired telecom manager and Habitat for Humanity volunteer. His address is on Dolphin Lane, making both him and Clark members of the Bridge Harbor neighborhood.
Rossow identifies himself as a sign maker and has been a chaplain for the Freeport Police Department for several years. He also says he is a member of the Brazosport Medical Center Board. His residence is on South Avenue D.
La Michoacana reopens after damage from fire
A meat market damaged when a neighboring home caught fire reopened about 30 hours later after it had its electric service restored, said Jose Mendoza, manager of La Michoacana Meat Market in Clute.
A house and RV caught fire about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Pecan Lane, sending smoke into the market about 100 yards away and setting off the fire sprinklers. While the building did not experience significant damage, a lot of product had to be thrown out, Mendoza said.
“We had to clean everything that got wet. We had to discard the meat from the butcher shop that was in the display counter,” Mendoza said. “And any food in the kitchen, produce like fruits and vegetables because of the smoke, everything got damaged, and the inspectors told us to do so.”
The wall of the meat market suffered only aesthetic damage and will be repaired, he said.
“Thank God many people come to the Michoacana to shop,” Mendoza said. “It is a place that people tend to come to and we’re going to recover.”
Police release names of train crash victims
Angleton police identified the two people killed when their Kia Sedan ran into a moving train as David Garcia, 52, and Debra Lerma, 59, but why the collision happened hasn’t been resolved, Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said Wednesday night.
“We are still collecting evidence and video from surrounding businesses. It is an ongoing investigation,” he said.
About 50 cars on the eastbound Union Pacific train had passed through the intersection of South Velasco and Kiber streets about 10 p.m. Saturday when the sedan ran through the crossing guard and into the train, an Angleton police news release said. Witnesses told police it did not appear the car made any effort to stop, DeLosSantos said.
